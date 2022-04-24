Our Lives: National Poetry Month with Dr. Randall Horton
April is National Poetry Month. Dr. Randall Horton of the University of New Haven joined Gwen Edwards. He is an author of a new book, “Dead Weight,” a poet and a scholar.
