Mike Yastrzemski tests positive for COVID-19

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. A scroll over to Hornsby’s Baseball-Reference page reveals a whole lot of bold, meaning he led the league in many statistical categories over the years. Arguably the best right-handed hitter of his era, Hornsby hit over .400 four times over his 23-year career and had a career mark of .358, the highest in NL history, which helped him to a whopping seven batting titles. But he could hit for power, too, leading the Majors in homers twice. He also won two National League MVP Awards, one each with the Cardinals and Cubs. And to top it off, "Rajah" won a World Series title with St. Louis in 1926 and was a Hall of Fame selection in ’42. His 127.3 wins above replacement, per Baseball-Reference, are ninth-most all time.

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO