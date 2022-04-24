ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Yastrzemski tests positive for COVID-19

 3 days ago

WASHINGTON -- Giants manager Gabe Kapler said outfielder Mike Yastrzemski tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the club without a key left-handed bat for Sunday’s series finale against the Nationals at Nationals Park. Yastrzemski represents the first coronavirus case of the year for the Giants, who were in the...

