ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River County, MS

Creating pollinator gardens one step at a time

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been watching the Green Team volunteers bustling about the Arboretum’s pollinator garden with a good deal of awe as they worked on getting this area in shape with weeding and mulching, along...

www.picayuneitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

This pollinator-attracting, native annual flower is one that few gardeners know: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

* What it is: Despite being a native of the Southwestern U.S., this mini-marigold look-alike is not very well known and seldom planted. That might be changing now that breeding has introduced some new, compact, and brilliantly colored varieties, such as Goldilocks Rocks, Campfire Flame, ‘Bidy Boom Bonfire,’ and the Taka Tuka series.
GARDENING
The Pueblo Chieftain

Irrigating the Vegetable Garden

Irrigation in your vegetable garden is a critical consideration to make if you want to have healthy, productive plants that produce delicious harvests. Letting your vegetable garden get too dry can result in small yields, and poor-quality produce. Even though vegetable gardens need to be irrigated regularly, there are techniques...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado Master Gardener Leslie Weinshim: A look at tree varieties

Spring is here and many of you may be planning on planting trees on your property this season. You are most likely also deciding what variety of tree(s) to plant. With so many tree varieties to choose from, it can be overwhelming and confusing to make this choice; however, with some good information to guide you, this can be a less confusing experience.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
County
Pearl River County, MS
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botanical Gardens#Garden Design#Garden Plants#Pollinator Garden#Dirt Biking#The Crosby Arboretum#The Green Team#Community Trust
BobVila

8 Planting Mistakes That Can Ruin Your Garden Before it Even Gets Going

Many gardening errors can be blamed on impatience, as we often endeavor to make our plants bear fruit (or flowers) as quickly as possible. However, as with raising real children, plant parenthood means nurturing our seedlings through the difficult times all the way to full maturity. Otherwise, they might not stand strong enough to make you proud!
GARDENING
architecturaldigest.com

How to Compost at Home in 5 Simple Steps

According to Marcus Bridgewater, composting is a lot like driving a car. “You can say driving is just about getting in the car and pressing the gas pedal,” the gardener, CEO of Choice Forward, and author of the forthcoming book How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself explains, “But the reason we have to take a test drive is because there are a lot of these nuances to it.” Don’t worry, there’s no test you’ll have to ace to set up your at-home composting system.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
Architectural Digest

7 Creative Ways to Display Plants and Flowers In Your Space

If you’re in on the flower and plant game, you probably already know about this year’s trending florals and have maybe even designed a few of your own arrangements. Maybe you’ve started naming some of your houseplants and love the sense of responsibility you get from caring for that fiddle-leaf fig on your balcony garden. (As for the most advanced owners, you’re off collecting rare plants.) Whatever level you’re on, you obviously make sure that all of your plants and flowers get the best of everything: from extra lighting to plenty of water.
GARDENING
WJTV 12

Jackson reptile expo set for April 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Show Reptile & Exotics Show will take place Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Jackson. The event will display snakes, lizards, bearded dragons, and hedgehogs. The animals were born and raised here in the United States. Some are even local to the Jackson area. “We usually have roughly 15 to 20 […]
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

First Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival draws big crowd to Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival drew hundreds to The District Green in downtown Biloxi. Not so coincidentally, the event came on the heels of the state legalizing medical marijuana. The battle isn’t completely over. Organizers said the purpose of the festival is to celebrate...
BILOXI, MS
The Daily South

Learn How One Grandmother Inspired This Gardener to Transform His Simple Backyard Plot

The seed for Ryan Clark's love of gardening was planted with his grandmother when he was a kid. "My earliest memories of childhood are about gardening with her," says Clark. Fast-forward to 2016, when he was ready to cultivate the plot he built with his dad in his parents' Bluffton, South Carolina, backyard. "When I planted my first vegetables there, my grandmother was with me," he says. "It was a special moment, kind of a role reversal, and now I'm carrying on her tradition." His year-round efforts yield a bounty of organic produce, herbs, and flowers. He also collects fresh eggs from his brood of 12 hens and honey from two hives of bees. Clark describes gardening as a "total creative expression," while his background with a degree in biology helps with the plant-growing process. "I jokingly tell people that this is my full-time job outside of my real one," says Clark, who has a career in marketing. "My favorite part of the day is when I slip off my work shoes and put on my boots." Here, he takes us inside his Lowcountry oasis to share his gardening tips.
BLUFFTON, SC
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

The Environmental Gardener: Use plants that will attract pollinators to your garden

The terms “pollinator” and “pollinator-friendly gardens” are popular today, and with good reason. But what do they mean and how do they translate to actions that home gardeners can take? According to pollinator.org, pollinators, “including bees, bats, butterflies, moths, flies, wasps, beetles and other small mammals that pollinate plants, are responsible for one out of every […] The post The Environmental Gardener: Use plants that will attract pollinators to your garden appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy