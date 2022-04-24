Prediction: Jackson State, Deion Sanders poised to add another bluechip commitment

When Jackson State University and head coach Deion Sanders shocked the college football world with the commitment of five-star athlete Travis Hunter , the nation's No. 1 overall prospect, during the 2022 recruiting cycle it raised a big question.

Was this a one-time shocker or the start of Jackson State - and historic Black college and universities - becoming a major force on the recruiting trail.

It didn't take long to get an answer, or at least a follow-up, as Missouri four-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman committed to the Tigers .

How would that trend continue in the 2023 recruiting cycle?

According to SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec, the first commitment will make a major splash.

Prediction: 4-star wide receiver Robert Lockhart III to Jackson State

On Sunday at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, 247Sports four-star wide receiver Robert Lockhart III is set to announce his commitment and is down to a final three of Colorado, Jackson State and Maryland.

The dynamic 5-foot-7, 175-pound playmaker, out of Langston Hughes High School (Fairburn, Georgia), has spoken highly of all three of his finalists.

But Lockhart has been drawn to opportunity to play for Jackson State.

Coach Prime's first commitment in 2023 will be yet another bluechip recruit.