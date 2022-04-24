ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock's mom speaks out on Will Smith slap: 'When you hurt my child, you hurt me'

By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Chris Rock's mother, Rose Rock, is the latest to speak out about the ongoing controversy over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars .

The comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith , who has alopecia, and her bald head, which resulted in the "King Richard" actor walking up to the stage and striking Rock in the face before. Smith, who won best actor minutes later, has since apologized, and the Academy banned him from attending Oscars ceremonies for 10 years . Everyone from Pinkett Smith to the comedian to the Hollywood stars in attendance have weighed in on the incident.

The Oscars' aftermath: Why we can't agree on Will Smith's slap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IV4QU_0fIn95oB00
Chris Rock arrives with his mother, Rosalie Rock, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 28, 2016. ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ, AFP/Getty Images

Rose Rock, a motivational speaker, advocate and author, criticized Smith's actions and said she was proud of the way her son reacted in the aftermath in an interview Friday with WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina.

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me," she said. "Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me."

While she has previously attended the Oscars with her son, this year Rose Rock watched on TV from home. Initially, she told the TV station, she thought the slap was staged – until Smith "started using obscenities."

“You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day,” said Rose Rock, addressing the Smiths.

Chris Rock was onstage presenting the award for best documentary feature, which would go to Questlove 's "Summer of Soul." Rose Rock said the artist's moment was taken from him amid the chaos.

“No one even heard his speech," she said. "No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, 'What just happened?' "

Last week, Jada Pinkett Smith teased a possible "Red Table Talk" discussion of the Oscars slap "when the time calls." Her Facebook Watch talk show returned Wednesday for a new season.

At the top of the show, a statement on the screen read: "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.

"Until then … the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies," the statement signed by Pinkett Smith said. "Thanks for joining us."

Jada Pinkett Smith says family is 'focusing on deep healing': 'Red Table Talk' teases Oscars slap

Just three days after the altercation, Chris Rock briefly addressed what happened while performing a sold-out show in Boston at the Wilbur Theater, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened.”

“Other than the weird thing, life is pretty good,” Rock said midway through his first of two sets. “How was your weekend?”

'I'm still kind of processing what happened': Chris Rock addresses Will Smith's Oscars slap

Rock didn’t mention Smith or Pinkett Smith by name at his show. Wearing all white, he seemed to be almost embarrassed by the multiple ovations he received. As the applause carried on for minutes – with fans yelling “I love you, Chris!” – the comedian appeared to be getting emotional, a guest seated near the stage told The Associated Press.

But he made clear he wasn’t going to talk at length about it yet: “If you came to hear that, I’m not ... I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend,” Rock said.

Contributing: Pamela Avila, USA TODAY, and The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Rock's mom speaks out on Will Smith slap: 'When you hurt my child, you hurt me'

Comments / 18

Ashley White
3d ago

I'm getting sick of Will and Chris everybody want part of the slapped now at this point was that really real cuz everyone ready to jump Will

Reply
5
Sara Love
3d ago

I don’t think he is a child anymore… grown adults need to handle situations on their own without mommy and daddy always coming to their rescue.

Reply(1)
4
TERRY CARVER
2d ago

Hi its me again I think Chris mother need to shut up and go sit down cause she don't have a child any more, Chris is a over grown man that did wrong that think it's funny to keep talking about someones wife, he should have just talk about his own wife and mother since he think's its so funny.👎

Reply
5
