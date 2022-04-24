Flood Advisory issued for Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 12:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Dickinson; Iron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan...Wisconsin Menominee River near Florence affecting Florence, Iron and Dickinson Counties. For the Menominee River...including Florence...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Menominee River near Florence. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and wooded land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 7.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8 feet on 04/30/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0