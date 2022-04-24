ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griggs County, ND

Flood Advisory issued for Griggs by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed...

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking or biking near riverbanks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/marquette. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...Minor flooding is ongoing. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday evening and then remain in action stage until Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.2 feet on 04/07/1988. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cass; Ransom The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. .These forecasts do not incorporate potential rainfall projected to fall over the area this weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Maple River near Enderlin. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of some farm buildings begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday morning and continue falling to 6.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Dickinson, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 12:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Dickinson; Iron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan...Wisconsin Menominee River near Florence affecting Florence, Iron and Dickinson Counties. For the Menominee River...including Florence...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Menominee River near Florence. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and wooded land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 7.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8 feet on 04/30/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
