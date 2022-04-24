ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Chef brings some of the healthiest meals to your doorstep—sign up today to save $130

By Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Take advantage of this tasty Green Chef deal to save up to $130 on organic meal kit deliveries today. Green Chef

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

When life gets busy, eating healthy isn't always the easiest. Nowadays, it can be tricky to find the most natural ingredients for the best-tasting healthy meals. Thankfully, Green Chef brings delicious meals made with organic ingredients right to your door—all for a savory discount you can get right now.

If you're new to this meal kit delivery service, you're in luck: Fresh faces can save big on their first four boxes for a limited time. When you subscribe to the popular meal delivery service today, you'll enjoy 50% off the first box and 22% off the second, third and fourth boxes. That means, you can save as much as $130 across your first four deliveries when you sign up today.

You can choose from a variety of well-balanced meal plans that fit your lifestyle and dietary needs, including Keto + Paleo, Mediterranean, vegan and gluten free. To personalize your box, just select whether you want to feed two, four or six people per recipe, and whether you want three or four recipes a week. For instance, if you chose the Keto + Paleo plan with two recipes for four people, you'd pay $51.96 for the first box and $81.06 for the next three boxes, with the shipping fee also waived. That's a total savings of $120.54 over all of the first four boxes!

When we tested Green Chef, we were impressed with the meal kit service's commitment to organic and ethically sourced ingredients. No matter what meals you choose, Green Chef promises they contain USDA-certified ingredients from suppliers that undergo annual compliance inspections and maintain a strict list of approved ingredients. Those ingredients also come prepared and ready to cook—in testing the garlic came pre-minced and the carrots were already chopped, so most plates were ready in 30 minutes and we only had a handful of dishes to clean.

Bottom line, Green Chef is one of the best meal kits you can find and right now you can try it out without draining your walle t —check it out for yourself.

Save $130 on your first 4 Green Chef meal kit deliveries.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Green Chef brings some of the healthiest meals to your doorstep—sign up today to save $130

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

