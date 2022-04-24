ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Selling Sunset’ Setting up a Christine Spinoff?

By Brett White
Don’t lie — you binged all of Selling Sunset Season 5 in one sitting, didn’t you? There’s no shame in that. Netflix’s premier docu-soap is meant to be highly addictive! And with all of the twists and turns and gabfests and backstabs packed into these episodes, how could you not just let the whole season play out in a marathon?

But if you’ve finished all of Selling Sunset Season 5, then you likely have a few major questions about the future of the franchise. Is this the end of Oppenheim Sunset’s time in the spotlight? Where will all of these divas pop up next? Will any of them get a spinoff, or will they all come back for a new season of Selling Sunset ? Here’s what we know so far about the future of Selling Sunset — and here’s what we suspect and expect to happen.
Is Selling Sunset setting up a Christine Quinn spinoff?
It really feels like it, right? SPOILERS ahead if you haven’t finished Season 5 yet! The entire season — hell, the entire last two seasons — feel like they’ve backed Christine into a corner. She’s burned all the bridges — except with her new bestie Chelsea — and her shit-stirring lands her in deep shit in the final episodes of Season 5. Not only has she told people that Chrishell was sleeping with Jason to get ahead, she also maybe offered to pay one of Emma’s clients a lot of money to not work with her. That is beyond , and it’s enough to make Jason and Mary decide to lay down the law… if Christine ever answers their calls lol.

This comes right after Christine has a one-on-one with Chelsea, her closest Oppenheim ally. Ms. Quinn flat-out says that all the drama’s affecting her ability to do her job (which is weird since causing drama seems to be her job?) and she’s ready to strike out on her own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITuUc_0fIn8uGQ00
Photo: Netflix

The season doesn’t end with any resolution to Christine’s storyline. She doesn’t show up to meet with Jason or Mary, nor does she quit, nor does she launch her own business. The actual last shot of the season is Christine in a sheer dressing gown wistfully looking out of a window in her palatial mansion, like she’s a queen under siege (which, where is the lie?).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDq4V_0fIn8uGQ00
GIF: Netflix

All of this heavily implies that a spinoff focusing on Christine has to be in the works — and why shouldn’t it be? Christine is far and away the lead character of Selling Sunset . Even if she doesn’t get the most screentime, it’s safe to bet that roughly 90% of the conversations between everyone else are about Christine. Remove all mentions of Christine from Selling Sunset Seasons 4 and 5 and you have maybe 25 minutes of Chrishell’s love life and 10 minutes of Amanza toughing it out through some real shit while still being hilariously irreverent. Christine is the show, and it’s clear that Christine could hold her own show.

In fact, it would be better for Christine to get her own show than to return for Selling Sunset Season 6. Hot take: Selling Sunset suffers because no one else in the ensemble — and this is supposed to be an ensemble! — can hold their own with Quinn. No one can out-dress her, outsmart her, out-shade her, or out-gossip her. This has created an exhausting power imbalance wherein every single conversation is all about Christine, and things feel wrong any time the show isn’t focused on her. Give her her own show!
Will there be a Selling Sunset Season 6?
That’s the question, isn’t it? Netflix has not yet announced Season 6, and Season 5 gives almost everyone a pretty definitive sendoff. Chrishell and Jason split up because he wasn’t ready to have kids and Chrishell isn’t sure she can still work with him, Emma has her vegan empanada brand to work on, Mary and Romain are flipping houses, Vanessa’s moving to the UK to be with her boyfriend, and Christine is definitely getting fired because she tried to bribe someone into not working with her colleague . That closing montage really feels like the end of an era, doesn’t it? If Selling Sunset returns for Season 6, things will probably look a lot different. For one, it’s likely that some cast members will have departed for good — which is something that hasn’t happened yet.

There’s also the fact that Selling Sunset has had five seasons, which makes it one of the longest-running Netflix shows ever. Netflix frequently cancels shows after two or three seasons, so it feels miraculous that Selling Sunset has lasted this long. Will it get a sixth season, or will Netflix “cancel” it only to relaunch it as something new… something like…
What about the spinoff Selling the OC ?
This is another possibility, one that pops up in a few episodes in Season 5. The Oppenheims promote Mary because they’re going to be dividing their time between their office on Sunset and the new, bigger office out in Orange County. There is a spinoff in the works called Selling the OC , so it’s possible that we could get that series instead of Selling Sunset Season 6 — or maybe we’ll get both. Netflix could launch a whole Selling Cinematic Universe.

One thing is for sure, though: there will be a Selling Sunset reunion episode dropping on Netflix on Friday, May 6. If Netflix was going to announce future Selling spinoffs, that seems like a prime time to do it.

Comments / 0

