Multiple Gunshots Crack the Silence of Night in Lindenwold, Two Shot, One Dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section has sent two 16-year-old boys to the hospital on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened at the 1700 block of Saint Paul Street around 2:30 p.m. The one 16-year-old was shot four times throughout his chest, back, and right leg, according to police. He was placed in critical condition at Temple Hospital. The other 16-year-old was shot in the buttocks and placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. Police say they made an arrest in the shooting. No weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO