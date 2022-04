WHEN: Friday at 4:40 p.m. QUALIFIERS: Collin Boler, Delbarton, Kyle Rakitis, Kingsway. JERSEY OUTLOOK: With Boler and Rakitis being the only athletes from N.J. in the mile run, the odds are significantly against them, but if anyone can pull off the win, its them. Boler had a great indoor season, posting the second best time in the state for the 800-meter with a 1:53.55, the third best time in the state for the 1600 with a 4:11.04 and the fourth best time in the state for the mile with a 4:09.86. Rakitis also boasted a solid indoor season, holding the fifth-best times in the state for the mile run, 1500 and the 1600, with a 4:12.79, 3:55.43 and a 4:12.55 respectively.

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO