Cold Front Likely To Usher In More Storms Sunday Afternoon

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
Strong to severe storms fell in North Texas before it crosses the Red River this afternoon.

According to News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel, the cold front is currently stalled to our south, but it will hover around the Oklahoma-Texas border.

At this time, south central Oklahoma could see a few severe storms arrive around 2 p.m. Increased winds and hail would be the main weather threat.

As the afternoon goes on, the severe threat will gradually decrease while the flooding threat will increase. Some areas of south central and southeastern Oklahoma could see two to three inches of rain through the evening.

Stay with News 9 on air, online and on the News 9 weather app.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

