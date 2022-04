ZIPAIR is a low cost budget airline subsidiary of Japan Airlines flying 787-8 aircraft. The new airline started nonstop flights between Los Angeles LAX and Tokyo Narita NRT in December 2021. One way fares are as low as $284 LAX-NRT and $266 NRT-LAX for June to August summer months. While this is a great discount economy fare, there are even more options with Air Canada and United Airlines offering similarly competitive one way and round trip fares between LAX and Tokyo. It is possible to string together a round trip this summer for as low as $550 to $600 with ZIPAIR, Star Alliance or mix and match one way tickets on different airlines.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 HOURS AGO