ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees add extra security for Guardians game after trash-throwing chaos

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMSZM_0fIn74QW00

The Yankees are taking steps to try to avoid a repeat of the ugliness that happened at the end of Saturday’s game in The Bronx.

There will be extra security at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon as the Yankees host the Guardians, a team spokesman said. About an hour before first pitch Sunday, there appeared to be a security guard stationed in the first row of the right-field seats and another in the section next to the Guardians’ bullpen in left-center field.

Tensions escalated in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday between fans in the outfield seats and the Guardians, resulting in beers and trash being thrown onto the field as the Yankees celebrated their walk-off win.

The messy situation started after Cleveland’s Steven Kwan ran into the left-field wall trying to catch Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s game-tying double. As Kwan was tended to by a trainer and manager Terry Francona, Guardians center fielder Myles Straw climbed the wall to get face-to-face with a fan who he said had been mocking Kwan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LW1B7_0fIn74QW00
Extra security in right field for Sunday’s Yankees-Guardians game at Yankee Stadium.
Robert Sabo

Then, after Gleyber Torres hit a walk-off single that Straw and right fielder Oscar Mercado chased down near the warning track, fans started throwing beers and trash in their direction onto the field.

Both teams then ran out into right field, with the Yankees trying to urge their fans to settle down and stop throwing things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdysA_0fIn74QW00
Fans threw beers and trash on the field at the end of the Yankees’ win over the Guardians on Saturday.
Robert Sabo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jauX_0fIn74QW00
Guardians center fielder Myles Straw confronting a fan at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.
Robert Sabo

After the game, Straw called Yankees fans the “worst fan base on the planet.”

“I mean, that’s an emotional reaction to the moment,” Aaron Boone said Sunday. “Certainly understand that, but would disagree with that.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Fans accused Yankees’ Gerrit Cole of using illegal substance Sunday in classy gesture

Wouldn’t it be great if the Yankees just had one perfect player, who wasn’t dogged by anything from his past and didn’t invite valid criticism? Ahhh. The dream. No, instead the team is led by Aaron Judge (strikes out too much, gets injured, woke up the Red Sox with a boombox), Giancarlo Stanton (strikes out too much, gets injured, body is weird) and Gerrit Cole (hates Billy Crystal, hates minor interruptions, hates crowds, hates silence, and — most importantly — cheated with Spider Tack along with 98% of his best friends across the pitching fraternity).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Phillies release ex-Yankees utility man

Ronald Torreyes is a free man. Again. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports “Infielder Ronald Torreyes requested and has been granted his release from his Phillies minor-league deal.”. Want to bet on MLB?. Torreyes had signed with Philadelphia in March, agreeing to a minor-league deal with an invite to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Bronx, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Kyle Schwarber blows up on umpire Angel Hernandez after strikeout

Kyle Schwarber blew up on umpire Angel Hernandez after a strike three call in the 9th inning of his Philadelphia Phillies’ 1-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday night. Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead on a Christian Yelich sac fly in the top of the ninth. Schwarber was up second in the bottom of the ninth and came to the plate after JT Realmuto grounded out for the first out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Oscar Mercado
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger lands on injured list

Luke Voit’s fresh start in San Diego hasn’t gone exactly as planned. The former New York Yankees first baseman, who led the majors in home runs during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, landed on the Padres’ injured list Sunday with lingering biceps soreness. Per MLB.com: “Manager Bob Melvin...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yankee Stadium#Guardians#Security Guards
NJ.com

Mets get encouraging update on Jacob deGrom

The rich are poised to get richer. The New York Mets announced Monday an update on ace Jacob deGrom, who started the season on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shoulder:. Jacob deGrom underwent an MRI and CT scan which revealed considerable healing of the stress...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees might’ve struck gold on 1st base prospect after red-hot start to 2022 season

When the New York Yankees traded relief pitcher Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies last year, they gained a no-name first baseman, adding him to their farm system. Nelson, who hosts a 5.14 ERA this season over three games, is making his value known at the MLB level. While he’s struggled to some degree, the Yankees cashed in in favor of a younger Prospect in TJ Rumfield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Kyle Schwarber’s Wild Ejection

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber holds the early title for “ejection of the year” in Major League Baseball. Sunday night, the Phillies slugger was enraged when home plate umpire Angel Hernandez called him out on a pitch outside. Schwarber was called out on strikes on a full count...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

MLB World reacts to Angels’ Mike Trout’s insane accidental triple

An accidental triple? Who else but Mike Trout! In the sixth inning of a 1-0 game with the Angels leading the Guardians in Anaheim, Shane Bieber was facing Mike Trout. Bieber was spinning a gem but Trout had squared two balls up off of the Cleveland ace. But both of Trout’s hard hits had resulted in outs. So when Trout took the following check swing, nobody in the park expected it to result in an extra base hit, let alone a three-bagger.
ANAHEIM, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy