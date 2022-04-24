Severe weather watch: Strong storms, tornadoes possible across Michigan

There is a potential for strong thunderstorms to move into the state April 24. (Mike Hollingshead/Getty Images)

As the warm weather system clashes with a cold-weather front April 24, the National Weather Service says strong, possibly severe thunderstorms are likely across much of Michigan.

The weather started out warm, with temperatures in most of the Lower Peninsula around 70°. However, a colder weather front is moving into the state and could produce storms with wind gusts to 60 mph and hale up to one inch in diameter.

In southwest Lower Michigan the NWS is forecasting "strong to locally severe thunderstorms" to begin in the afternoon and extend into the evening, with the highest chance of severe weather between 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"The highest threat will be strong winds, with large hail, locally heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes also possible," the NWS Grand Rapids office was reporting.

The Tri-Cities and Thumb are also forecasted to experience strong "scattered to numerous thunderstorms" in the afternoon and evening hours.

"The higher severe weather chances are north of Howell to Harbor Beach line, which includes Flint and the Tri-Cities," the NWS Pontiac office was reporting.

The NWS said the strongest storms will be capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph, hail to one inch in diameter and an isolated tornado is possible.

"These storms will develop within a corridor of weak instability ahead of a cold front," the report said. "Very strong winds aloft will combine with the weak instability to create the severe thunderstorm risk."

If a tornado strikes, use these tips from the National Weather Service to stay safe:

Stay Weather-Ready: Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.

At Your House: If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don't forget pets if time allows.

At Your Workplace or School: Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

Outside: Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building.

In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

After a tornado it is recommended you follow these steps: