Douglas County, OR

Douglas County Sheriff: Missing 18-year-old safe, in contact with family

By News Staff
KCBY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (2 p.m.): "Deputies have learned that Austin has been in contact with members of his family and reports he is safe," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. "The search was suspended...

kcby.com

KCBY

Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin releases statement on convicted murderer's release

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin has responded to the release of convicted murderer Kyle Hedquist. Hedquist was convicted of the execution-style murder of a teenage girl in 1994 in Douglas County and sentenced to life without parole. He was recently released into the Salem community despite opposition from the Marion County Sheriff and District Attorney.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Sheriff: Second kayak found in search for missing Eugene woman

MONROE, Ore. — The search continues for a Eugene woman who went missing while kayaking near Monroe over the weekend. 23-year-old Mariana Dukes and 26-year-old Joseph Bendix went kayaking on the Long Tom River Saturday. Bendix's body was found Monday morning. On Tuesday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office says...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Missing kayakers identified; search continues for woman

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Benton County Sheriff's Office has identified the man recovered in the search for two missing kayakers on the Long Tom River Monday. 26-year-old Joseph Bendix of Eugene was found deceased by a landowner three miles south of Monroe. He was not wearing a life jacket. Benton County...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
