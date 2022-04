“Red rice goes back to the old, old days — the days before me, my momma, and her,” writes Emily Meggett in her new book, out next week, “Gullah Geechee Home Cooking: Recipes from the Matriarch of Edisto Island.” Photographs by Clay Williams illustrate the cooking life of Meggett, the 89-year-old matriarch of the Gullah community on Edisto Island, South Carolina.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO