Laredo Association of Realtors to host 5K for community

Members of the Laredo Association of Realtors form part of various events as try to remain active in the community to spread awareness of their organziation and their efforts. (Courtesy / Laredo Association of Realtors )

One local organization is about to host its first-ever race and run to both unite the community in some fun and get some profits for their continued activities.

The first-ever Laredo Association of Realtors 5K Fun Run/Walk will take place Saturday, May 7, at North Central Park from 7:30 a.m.

The event will help the organization in its efforts to raise awareness for its cause and what they do for the local real estate industry.

“We hold many fundraising events where the proceeds benefit Realtors and affiliate children and family members in the form of scholarships,” said Cindy E. Cantu, president of the Laredo Association of Realtors. “We are also tasked with posting fundraising, such as our 5K to benefit our association due to our non-profit status.”

With the event, Cantu says she does not just wish to just raise proceeds for the organization, scholarships and other incentives for resources, but also to outreach more to the community. She believes through these types of activities, the people can get to know more about their organization, what they do and how they can help locals in their real estate needs.

“Community events like this build partnerships and increase outreach efforts,” Cantu said. “Our goal this year is to increase participation among our members and be the voice of real estate in our community.”

She says Realtors' continued to work even amid the pandemic, as their vocation is to help people and businesses find the perfect spaces where they can locate and branch out. She considers the work of a Realtor to be extremely essential.

“As essential workers, Realtors continue to work and service our community,” Cantu said.

Cantu says everyone who participates in the race will receive a free T-shirt with registration. "Swag bags" will also be given out by several of the sponsors of the event.

Medals will be awarded to the top 10 male, female and children categories as well. She hopes the whole family heads out to the event, so they can race while also having some fun in the early morning hours.

According to Cantu, the mission of the Laredo Association of Realtors is to advocate for Realtors and private property rights in the community and to promote high ethical standards to enhance member success.

The Laredo Association of Realtors has 15 board members, and they all serve as liaisons for various working committees.

Entry for the race is $25 and on-site registration is $30 on the day of the event. More information about the event can be found by calling the LAR Office at 956-712-4400.

Registration for the race can already be completed by going online .