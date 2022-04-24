ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bull’ Series Finale Quickly Approaching: Here’s When the Last Episode Airs

By Shelby Scott
 3 days ago
Buckle up “Bull” fans. Michael Weatherly is closing out his CBS series “Bull” as it approaches its final season finale. Once season six concludes, Jason Bull will no longer be returning to the courtroom. So, with the show’s cancelation, and its final finale quickly approaching, we have all the details for you regarding when the last episode airs.

According to TVLine, the final episode of “Bull” airs on Thursday, May 26th at 10 p.m. The outlet also provided us with the episode title, which is simply, “Goodbye.” Obvious, but fitting I suppose.

As per the synopsis, the last-ever episode of the crime drama will see great change. And that doesn’t just include our headlining character, but also the entire trial analysis team.

“Bull and the Trial Analysis Corporation team head to court one last time to finalize a negligent homicide defense that will change the nature of their company and their lives forever.”

Longtime fans of Michael Weatherly, who became iconic for his role as “NCIS” Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo, are sure to mourn the conclusion of the actor’s hit series. However, with the charismatic actor set to depart the courtroom, “NCIS” fans are, once again, begging him to return to the agency squad room.

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Reunites with Fellow ‘NCIS’ Alum Sasha Alexandra

“Bull” not only provided Michael Weatherly with the leading role in another crime drama. It also recently led him to his reunion with another beloved former “NCIS” star.

Ahead of concluding the sixth and final season of “Bull,” Michael Weatherly reunited with former Special Agent Caitlin “Kate” Todd actress Sasha Alexander.

“NCIS” fans will remember Kate Todd and the fun dynamic she shared with agents Tony DiNozzo and Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). Todd was a series mainstay during the first two seasons of the procedural drama. Her time on the hit series was cut short though when her character died of a bullet to the head courtesy of a terrorist sniper.

However, nearly two decades following her departure from “NCIS,” the friendship Kate’s actress, Sasha Alexander, shared with Michael Weatherly is alive and well. In fact, while on the set of “Bull,” while directing the 20th episode of season six, “Opening Up,” she shared a fun photo of herself and her former costar to Instagram. Check it out.

Fortunately, if you’re looking forward to seeing “Kate Todd’s” directing work, you haven’t missed anything yet.

As per Cinema Blend, the brand new episode doesn’t air until Thursday, April 28th. So be sure to tune in to CBS at 10 p.m when it airs later this week. There, “Bull” fans will watch as Michael Weatherly’s Jason Bull becomes sidelined with a back injury. As a result, he’ll be forced to leave his team to do the (metaphorical) heavy lifting.

Comments / 12

w. c. me
2d ago

No wonder Hulu and all the other new networks are doing so well when ABC and BC and CBS are killing good shows just because they can. Bill is a good program.

Reply
4
Darlene Rizzotto Pena
2d ago

It’s a very good show I watch it every week I love that show.

Reply
8
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Mainstay Sean Murray Stars Alongside Daughter Cay Ryan Murray in Upcoming Episode

The May 2 episode of the hit CBS series NCIS is going to be quite the family affair! Mainly because one of the show’s stars, Sean Murray will be working alongside his own daughter, Cay Ryan Murray in the upcoming episode. And from every sneak peek we have been able to find so far of this upcoming NCIS episode which is titled The Brat Pack, Murray is one proud father. Especially as his NCIS character, Timothy McGee, meets his daughter’s character, Teagan Fields.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Reveals Fates of 'NCIS', 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

CBS has announced that every NCIS franchise will return to the network for the 2022-2023 television season. With NCIS' 20th season renewal, it will tie Gunsmoke for the status of the third longest-running U.S. primetime drama. CBS has also picked up the show's spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai'i, for a second season, and NCIS: Los Angeles, for a 14th season. According to the company, NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television, averaging 11.11 million viewers this season.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' 2-Hour Season 18 Finale Date Revealed

ABC unveiled its season finale slate, including Grey's Anatomy. The long-running medical drama will end its 18th season with a two-hour finale on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET. The series has already been picked up for Season 19, so fans can expect a dramatic cliffhanger for the Grey-Sloan Memorial staff.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for NCIS, Ghosts and 17 Others, One Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. CBS apparently has its “Eye” on the end of the TV season, and thus has announced season finale dates for 19 of its shows, plus at least one series finale. To date, CBS has renewed for the 2022-23 season only the following scripted shows: Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Ghosts and CSI: Vegas. Bull, meanwhile, is the only announced series finale. So far. [Thunderclap] In the demo, Survivor is currently CBS’ top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by The Amazing Race, NCIS, The Equalizer, FBI and...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
