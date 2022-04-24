ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Once Rescued a Teenager From a Burning Car: Here’s What Happened

By Leanne Stahulak
On “NCIS,” Mark Harmon plays heroic leading man Leroy Jethro Gibbs. But did you know he’s also a real-life hero who rescued a 16-year-old from a burning car?

According to Looper, Mark Harmon jumped into action back in 1996, years before “NCIS” started up. The actor lived in Brentwood, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, at the time. Two teenagers were driving down his residential street too fast when their car crashed and caught fire.

The driver managed to drag himself out of the car, but the passenger, Colin Specht, was stuck. The next thing he knew, a man with a sledgehammer appeared beside the car and broke the window.

“He tugged me because I was still upside down with the seat belt in, and he ripped me out of the car,” Specht told CBS years later in 2013. Mark Harmon and others reportedly rolled Specht around on the ground to smother the flames on him. He still sustained third-degree burns and stayed in the hospital for months.

Specht’s parents told him the “NCIS” star jumped in to rescue him, and Specht hasn’t forgotten what Mark Harmon did for him. “I owe everything to him,” Specht said. “I have no doubt that I would not be alive.”

Harmon remembers the incident as well, but he doesn’t like to play up his role as the hero. “I won’t take credit for it, because if the car explodes and I’m there next to the car, then you’re talking about two young boys who don’t have a father,” Harmon said. “And you’d be doing this interview with my wife and talking about how stupid it was.”

Rescued Man Colin Specht Remembers ‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon’s ‘Altruism’

Back in 1996, “NCIS” star Mark Harmon’s two sons were eight years old and four years old, respectively. And he’d been married to his wife, Pam Dawber, for less than a decade. Colin Specht, the man Harmon reduced, recognized the sacrifice Harmon made in going to rescue him.

“He had more to lose,” Specht said. “He had a wife, children, and a career based on his face and his looks. That’s true altruism.”

Pam Dawber was actually the one to call 911 while her husband pulled 16-year-old Specht from the burning car. He met both of them after the crash to formally thank them for their efforts in saving his life. But Specht’s gratitude runs deep.

“There’s no way I can repay him, except for pay it forward, and I try to do that in my life,” Specht said.

He still has the scars from the crash, though at this point in his life, he’s covered most of them in tattoos. But the tattoos and marks remind Specht of how lucky he was to survive and how he owes his life to Mark Harmon.

