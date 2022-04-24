‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Finale: All the Major Storylines to Expect

The twelfth season of the hit CBS police procedural drama Blue Bloods is starting to come to a close. And, as is typical at this point in a season, fans of the series have a lot of questions. Mostly regarding the fate of some of their favorite New York City law enforcement officials. The Blue Bloods season 12 finale airs in just under two weeks on Friday, May 6.

An early synopsis release for this episode which is titled Silver Linings notes that there are some big cases at play. First, two of the Reagan family siblings, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes) join forces with their nephew, Will Hochman’s Joe Hill.

This alliance forms as Jamie and Joe’s efforts to find an undocumented teen girl. They try to find her hoping to rescue her from a sex trafficking operation. This investigation leads the men to another case; a case on which Danny and his partner Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez are currently working. Consequently, in this investigation, Danny and Baez are looking into the murder of a woman who has been living in witness protection.

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Finale Finds Frank Reagan at Odds With His Daughter in a Disagreement With the D.A.’s Office

Elsewhere, the Reagan family patriarch and New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) goes toe to toe with his daughter, Erin who works for the New York City District Attorney’s office. The pair butt heads as Frank calls out the D.A.’s regarding the implementation of a new rule.

This new rule classifies the crime of armed robbery as a misdemeanor. Additionally, this new rule will end up with Vanessa Ray’s Eddie Janko and her partner facing ramifications.

Jamie Reagan Faces Some Big Consequences in Upcoming Episode

The Blue Bloods season 12 finale is just around the corner. However, there is one more regular episode before the May 6 episode. And, one Reagan family member will be answering for his legal troubles in this episode Tangled Up in Blue; which airs Friday, April 29.

According to a recent CarterMatt article, Blue Bloods police officer Jamie Reagan will face quite a few legal complications when he is charged with a DUI. The synopsis for the upcoming episode notes that Jamie is working to “save his badge”. This comes as the officer is “caught driving under the influence”. However, news soon breaks that the Blue Bloods officer was “unknowingly given drugs at a party,” comes to light.

‘Tangled Up in Blue’ Sees Erin Reagan Dealing With a Dangerous Situation

In the April 29 Blue Bloods installment, fans will also see Erin Reagan face a dangerous stalking situation. She is being stalked by a recently released convict and she is worried about the dangers this will pose. In this episode, Erin enlists the help of her brother, Wahlberg’s Danny, and Steve Schirripa’s Anthony Abetemarco to investigate the matter more thoroughly; most importantly, what role the D.A.’s office had in the sentencing of the criminal that is stocking her.