ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Finale: All the Major Storylines to Expect

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g58Qm_0fIn4xU500

The twelfth season of the hit CBS police procedural drama Blue Bloods is starting to come to a close. And, as is typical at this point in a season, fans of the series have a lot of questions. Mostly regarding the fate of some of their favorite New York City law enforcement officials. The Blue Bloods season 12 finale airs in just under two weeks on Friday, May 6.

An early synopsis release for this episode which is titled Silver Linings notes that there are some big cases at play. First, two of the Reagan family siblings, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes) join forces with their nephew, Will Hochman’s Joe Hill.

This alliance forms as Jamie and Joe’s efforts to find an undocumented teen girl. They try to find her hoping to rescue her from a sex trafficking operation. This investigation leads the men to another case; a case on which Danny and his partner Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez are currently working. Consequently, in this investigation, Danny and Baez are looking into the murder of a woman who has been living in witness protection.

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Finale Finds Frank Reagan at Odds With His Daughter in a Disagreement With the D.A.’s Office

Elsewhere, the Reagan family patriarch and New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) goes toe to toe with his daughter, Erin who works for the New York City District Attorney’s office. The pair butt heads as Frank calls out the D.A.’s regarding the implementation of a new rule.

This new rule classifies the crime of armed robbery as a misdemeanor. Additionally, this new rule will end up with Vanessa Ray’s Eddie Janko and her partner facing ramifications.

Jamie Reagan Faces Some Big Consequences in Upcoming Episode

The Blue Bloods season 12 finale is just around the corner. However, there is one more regular episode before the May 6 episode. And, one Reagan family member will be answering for his legal troubles in this episode Tangled Up in Blue; which airs Friday, April 29.

According to a recent CarterMatt article, Blue Bloods police officer Jamie Reagan will face quite a few legal complications when he is charged with a DUI. The synopsis for the upcoming episode notes that Jamie is working to “save his badge”. This comes as the officer is “caught driving under the influence”. However, news soon breaks that the Blue Bloods officer was “unknowingly given drugs at a party,” comes to light.

‘Tangled Up in Blue’ Sees Erin Reagan Dealing With a Dangerous Situation

In the April 29 Blue Bloods installment, fans will also see Erin Reagan face a dangerous stalking situation. She is being stalked by a recently released convict and she is worried about the dangers this will pose. In this episode, Erin enlists the help of her brother, Wahlberg’s Danny, and Steve Schirripa’s Anthony Abetemarco to investigate the matter more thoroughly; most importantly, what role the D.A.’s office had in the sentencing of the criminal that is stocking her.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Hoping for the Addition of a New ‘Character’

There are a lot of characters on Blue Bloods for fans to watch and ridicule. Some, though, are hoping a new “character” joins the fray. Let’s take a step back, though. You have a wise, old soul in Henry Reagan. You have some young officers like Danny Reagan and Maria Baez on the show. Toss in an assistant district attorney in Erin Reagan. What in the world is this show missing character-wise?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
Person
Marisa Ramirez
Person
Vanessa Ray
Person
Frank Reagan
Person
Will Estes
Person
Joe Hill
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

CBS's Gayle King overcome with emotion following long-awaited moment

CBS star Gayle King has shared a sweet video of the emotional moment she "finally" met her co-anchor Nathaniel Burleson's wife. The pair met at a lunch gala and shared a fun video of each other, with Nate's wife Atoya exclaiming: "Look who I found!" "I am finally finally meeting...
NFL
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Bloods#Storylines#New York City#Cbs#Silver Linings
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Is Emma Jacobs replacing Brett for good?

Chicago Fire has parted ways with some major characters in season 10. Casey (Jesse Spencer) and his replacement Pelham (Brett Dalton) left the 51, while Brett (Kara Killmer) decided to take away from work to focus on her relationship. These departures have left the door open for new characters to...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette inundated with support and prayers after 'unbearable loss'

Former NCIS favorite Pauley Perrette was inundated with prayers and supportive messages from fans after she shared a heartbreaking post on Twitter. The former actress, who played chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto until 2018, took to the social networking site in November to pay tribute to those who had lost their lives, including her father. Marking All Saints Day on November 8, Pauley shared a somber photo of herself in a church surrounded by candles.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Charlie Barnett on How His 2015 Exit From Show ‘Broke’ Him for a ‘Long Time’

For years, actor Charlie Barnett found a home on Chicago Fire as Peter Mills. But in 2015, the producers wrote him off to keep the story “fresh,” and it “broke” him. Barnett’s character was a beloved paramedic with Ambulance 61 who had also spent some time as a firefighter with the 51. He starred in the One Chicago universe for three years and appeared for the last time shortly before the Season 3 finale.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Sick of Jamie’s ‘Moral Righteousness’

Watching Jamie Reagan go through some changes has some Blue Bloods fans expressing themselves about his attitude. These fans are getting a bit ticked off by what one fan calls it as Jamie’s “moral righteousness.” It also might look like Will Estes, who plays Jamie, is stepping up his game on the CBS police drama. Let’s see what these fans are getting themselves all in a lather about regarding the show.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Reveals Fates of 'NCIS', 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

CBS has announced that every NCIS franchise will return to the network for the 2022-2023 television season. With NCIS' 20th season renewal, it will tie Gunsmoke for the status of the third longest-running U.S. primetime drama. CBS has also picked up the show's spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai'i, for a second season, and NCIS: Los Angeles, for a 14th season. According to the company, NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television, averaging 11.11 million viewers this season.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

440K+
Followers
48K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy