ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes Reveals What Kayce’s ‘Vision Quest’ in Season Four ‘Could Possibly Sign’

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0MAs_0fIn4vid00

At the end of “Yellowstone” season 4, Kayce Dutton underwent the Hanbleceya, or “crying for a vision.” The ceremony is part of Lakota culture, and is undertaken by anyone seeking answers. Thomas Rainwater and Mo taught Kayce how to perform the ritual. They prepared him for the grueling task, and took him up the mountain to a secluded place. Kayce stayed there for four days and four nights, and had four different visions. Each one more cryptic than the last, but ripe with symbolism.

When he got back home, he told Monica that he saw “the end of us” in his vision. Taken literally, it could mean the end of Kayce and Monica. But, knowing “Yellowstone,” we shouldn’t take anything at face value. Kayce saw something that the audience didn’t, and we’re hoping to get that explanation in season 5.

Luke Grimes, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, recently spoke about Kayce’s vision quest, and what his visions could mean. “Kayce’s vision quest at the end of season four could possibly be a sign that things are going to have to change,” he said. Clearly, a lot is going to have to change.

Kayce is at a crossroads now; he can help his family and lose Monica and the reservation. Or, he can help Rainwater and the tribe get their land back, losing his family in the process. This goes back to “1883,” when Spotted Eagle told James Dutton, “In seven generations my people will rise up and take [the land] back from you.” Kayce is the 7th generation Dutton, but could he also be considered Spotted Eagle’s 7th generation ancestor in relation to Monica? The fact that he has a hand in both the reservation and the ranch makes me believe that things are going to come down to Kayce when it’s time to make decisions.

Luke Grimes on Kayce’s Visions, Plus When ‘Yellowstone’ Is Going to End

In talking with The Hollywood Reporter, Luke Grimes also mentioned when he thinks “Yellowstone” is going to end. Taylor Sheridan is stretched pretty thin with 9 shows in the works, but he’s still consistently producing quality content.

“I know what I’ve heard firsthand from the source himself,” said Grimes. “But I also heard that before it became the biggest show on the planet, and when something becomes this big, I know there’s a lot of pressure to keep it going.”

Fans want more “Yellowstone,” and they want it as soon as possible. With Sheridan working on so many other shows, is there a chance “Yellowstone” could be put on the back burner? “I do know that Taylor would never let it go past its due date,” Grimes commented. True, I trust Taylor Sheridan to know when the show should end; he’ll end it in a way that makes sense for the series as a whole. So, while “Yellowstone” does have to end someday, the ending will be thoughtful and give credit to the entire series.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Reveals Something About Teeter Not Even Taylor Sheridan Knows

Jen Landon of Yellowstone has something about her character Teeter that not even Taylor Sheridan knows about. Really? Wait a minute. Sheridan is the guy who has put together this entire series. He’s also the mastermind behind all the storylines. Teeter has been a firebrand in the bunkhouse on Yellowstone. Landon plays her with a lot of energy and sometimes fun.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Teases Season 5 Is ‘Coming’ With Pic He ‘Found’ Featuring Kelly Reilly, Ryan Bingham, and More

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser posted an epic throwback pic of the cast while teasing Season 5 of the hit Taylor Sheridan show. Season 4 of “Yellowstone” wrapped up this past January and we’re still not over it. Luckily, production for Season 5 begins in May, and Cole Hauser teased “Yellowstone” fans about it in a recent Instagram post.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Grimes
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Vision Quest#Spotted Eagle
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Outlander star shocks with major new look for season 7 - see pic

Outlander has confirmed that it is already filming season seven with a first snap from the set - and it looks one of the main stars has a whole new look! While usually rocking long hair, Richard Rankin - who plays Roger Mackenzie - can be seen with newly short hair for the new series, and fans had plenty to say about it!
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & His Wife Looked Like Hollywood Royalty at Post-Oscars Party: PHOTO

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner absolutely rocked the red carpet before and after the Oscars. Pre-show, the two turned out in gorgeous classic Hollywood looks. Costner went with a sleek black tuxedo and sunglasses to match. Baumgartner looked ethereal in a floor-length black and silver gown with lace detailing, by Tony Ward Couture per Country Living.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character's Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

440K+
Followers
48K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy