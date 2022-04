Just a few days after wrapping up a debut weekend in Missouri, the USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires competitors will be back in action this week almost 600 miles to the southeast at Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds, Ala. The Andersen Interior Contracting Grand Prix of Alabama will comprise a pair of races, on Thursday and Friday, in advance of a busy weekend which will include the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the entire Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires.

