Three thousand hits and 500 home runs. Miguel Cabrera has checked both of those boxes now and someday, in the distant future, someone else will do it. It will take a rare combination of circumstances, like getting to the Major Leagues at the age of 20 and being in a lineup almost every day for 20 years, having exceptional hand-eye coordination and athleticism, and somehow maintaining a teenager's passion for playing the game of baseball.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO