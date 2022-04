Welcome Back: John Hunter Nemechek returns for his second race of the 2022 season with Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend in the No. 18 ACME Toyota GR Supra. In his previous outing with Joe Gibbs Racing in Richmond a few weeks ago, Nemechek started second, led 135 laps and went on to finish second, securing his second top-five finish of the 2022 season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

DOVER, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO