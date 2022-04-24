ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Noah Gragson triumphs at Talladega in three-overtime thriller

 3 days ago
It was an Earnhardt Saturday in Earnhardt country. Grabbing the lead on a restart in the third overtime, Noah Gragson—driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports—won the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway. Gragson beat Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale...

