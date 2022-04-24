Joey Bart catching for Giants Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Victor Caratini as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Caratini will bat seventh and take a turn at catching while Omar Narvaez takes a breather. Caratini has a $2,200 salary and has started the season off with a .278 batting averaged...
The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
Cal Poly alum Justin Bruihl cracked the Opening Day roster with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. Bruihl has already logged 6 2/3 innings pitched for LA, posting a 2.70 ERA, and striking out five hitters in six games.
CHICAGO (AP) — Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh's bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday. Peters (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of JT Brubaker, and provided the Pirates a big lift after their 21-0 loss Saturday. The left-hander allowed one hit while running his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances.
Oft-criticized umpire Angel Hernandez was having a bad night calling balls and strikes on Sunday night, and after getting rung up on another bad call, Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber went on an epic rant and was, of course, ejected.
San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Daulton Jefferies and the Oakland Athletics. Joey Bart is starting at catcher over Casali and hitting ninth. The Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops for every game since April 16.
Oakland Athletics infielder Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bethancourt will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Seth Brown returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 7.3 FanDuel points...
LINE: Giants -145, Athletics +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak. San Francisco has a 5-2 record in home games and a 13-5 record overall. The Giants are 8-0 in games when they...
LINE: Giants -273, Athletics +225; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics to start a two-game series. San Francisco has a 12-5 record overall and a 4-2 record at home. The Giants have gone 7-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Pavin Smith is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are taking the lefty-hitting Smith out of the lineup as they go with more righty bats against the Dodgers' southpaw. Jordan Luplow is starting in right field in place of Smith and batting second.
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Heim will catch for left-hander Taylor Hearn on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Mitch Garver moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
The San Francisco Giants (11-5) and Milwaukee Brewers (10-6) meet for a solo game at American Family Field Monday. First pitch is slated for 6:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Giants vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: first meeting. Milwaukee...
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alcantara is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Alcantara for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres. Fraley returned from a knee injury on Tuesday, but he is sitting versus the Padres' southpaw. Brandon Drury is replacing Fraley at designated hitter and batting second.
