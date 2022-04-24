ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Joey Bart catching for Giants Sunday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants listed Joey Bart as their starting catcher for Sunday's...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Brewers' Victor Caratini catching Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Victor Caratini as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Caratini will bat seventh and take a turn at catching while Omar Narvaez takes a breather. Caratini has a $2,200 salary and has started the season off with a .278 batting averaged...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Curt Casali
FOX Sports

Peters shines as Pittsburgh Pirates beat Chicago Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh's bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday. Peters (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of JT Brubaker, and provided the Pirates a big lift after their 21-0 loss Saturday. The left-hander allowed one hit while running his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Curt Casali sitting Tuesday night for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Daulton Jefferies and the Oakland Athletics. Joey Bart is starting at catcher over Casali and hitting ninth. The Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops for every game since April 16.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The Washington Nationals#Fanduel#Nats
numberfire.com

Oakland's Christian Bethancourt batting fifth on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics infielder Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bethancourt will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Seth Brown returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 7.3 FanDuel points...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Giants host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

LINE: Giants -145, Athletics +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak. San Francisco has a 5-2 record in home games and a 13-5 record overall. The Giants are 8-0 in games when they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Athletics visit the Giants to open 2-game series

LINE: Giants -273, Athletics +225; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics to start a two-game series. San Francisco has a 12-5 record overall and a 4-2 record at home. The Giants have gone 7-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Pavin Smith sitting for Diamondbacks Wednesday afternoon

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Pavin Smith is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are taking the lefty-hitting Smith out of the lineup as they go with more righty bats against the Dodgers' southpaw. Jordan Luplow is starting in right field in place of Smith and batting second.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim catching for Rangers on Tuesday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Heim will catch for left-hander Taylor Hearn on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Mitch Garver moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Sergio Alcantara starting for Arizona Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alcantara is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Alcantara for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Reds' Jake Fraley sitting Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres. Fraley returned from a knee injury on Tuesday, but he is sitting versus the Padres' southpaw. Brandon Drury is replacing Fraley at designated hitter and batting second.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy