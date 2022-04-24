ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in Pueblo County, investigation underway

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found early Sunday morning on a road in southwest Pueblo County.

Deputies responded to the area of Little Burnt Mill Road about a half mile from Starlite Drive at
about 2:25 a.m. When deputies arrived, they learned the victim was dead.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the victim at this time. It is unclear the cause of death and how long the body was at the scene before being reported to the police.

Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867), or go online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com .

KXRM

KXRM

