San Angelo, TX

Power outages hit San Angelo Sunday

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – ( UPDATE 2:05 p.m. ) As of 2:05 p.m., AEP shows 222 customers without electricity in Tom Green County on Sunday, April 24th.

According to the AEP power outage map, power has been restored to those living on the south side of San Angelo.

Very few customers remain without power in the Lake View area of San Angelo. These issues are estimated to be restored around 2 p.m. according to the company.

AEP also shows 217 customers currently without power on the south side of Christoval. Power is estimated to be restored around 5 p.m.

Blake Burchard with AEP Texas shared that these outages are caused by light mist on the wood of the electrical poles. Because of the lack of rain, dust has built up on insulators. These light mists create mud that causes insulators to begin to track which creates pole top fires. Without rain, insulators are not being washed off.

( ORIGINAL 12 p.m .) – On Sunday, April 24 multiple power outages were reported across San Angelo.

According to the AEP website’s power outage map, 2,500 customers are currently without power in and around San Angelo.

AEP reports over 1,200 people living in the Lake View area are without power. The company expects power to be restored to the north side of San Angelo around 2 p.m.

The south side of San Angelo including the Rio Vista area is also without power. Power is estimated to return around 3 p.m.

There are also over 1,000 customers between San Angelo and Christoval that AEP shows have no power. AEP’s outage map estimates this power to be restored to those around the Pecan Creek area at 1:30 p.m.

