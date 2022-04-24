ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, WY

Judge limits use of body-cam video in corner-crossing trial

By Wyofile
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe judge in an upcoming corner-crossing criminal trespass trial decided Thursday to limit the use of, but not bar entirely, a body-cam video that shows law officers discussing with a ranch manager potential charges against four Missouri hunters. Prosecutors sought to prohibit playing the video for the jury, saying...

