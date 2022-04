DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A business owner is facing charges in connection to a shots fired incident Tuesday night. Police arrived in the 1900 block of N. 22nd Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, they learned a dispute between a customer and a business owner turned violent. Officers said the business owner shot at the customer's car. No one was hurt, but a few rounds hit the vehicle.

DECATUR, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO