LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Henry County that killed one man. According to KSP, troopers from the Campbellsburg post were sent to Port Royal Road (KY 193) at Vance Road (KY 1361) on an injury accident around 7:25 p.m. Thursday. They found a motorcycle had struck a pickup truck head-on after crossing the center line on a bend in the road.

HENRY COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO