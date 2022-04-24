ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakfast Cereals You Can’t Buy Anymore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGtBM_0fIn15WV00 Oh, the days when it was socially acceptable to eat pure sugar in ice cold milk for breakfast. For those of us who grew up on breakfast cereal, the nostalgia runs deep for our old favorites, especially those we’ll likely never taste again.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of breakfast cereals that are no longer available. While it is by no means a complete archive of discontinued flavors, it includes many cereals that were released in conjunction with a popular movie or cartoon and subsequently disappeared when the hype died down. Also revealed are cereals that have since been reformulated to appeal to changing tastes or, surprisingly, to address parental concerns over the color of their children’s stool.

It is not always clear when some of the cereals were discontinued. We contacted customer relations representatives to confirm each cereal was in fact removed from the market. For cereals without an exact end year, we listed the decade.

Major food companies employ virtual armies of chefs, food scientists, and marketing gurus dedicated to rolling out new products. They please us with their vivid flavors and attractive textures -- and when they eventually disappear from the shelves, as many of them do, we end up missing them -- here are 40 popular discontinued snack foods we really miss .

Click here to learn about breakfast cereals you can't buy anymore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CmJJ8_0fIn15WV00

Vanilly Crunch
> Years available: 1971 - early 1980s
> Manufacturer: Quaker
> Description: Birthday cake flavored Cap'n Crunch balls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XC9CA_0fIn15WV00

Pink Panther Flakes
> Years available: 1972 - 1974
> Manufacturer: Post
> Description: Neon pink frosted corn cereal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpagc_0fIn15WV00

Fruit Brute
> Years available: 1975 - 1983
> Manufacturer: General Mills
> Description: Fruit flavored cereal pieces with lime flavored marshmallows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSd6u_0fIn15WV00

Moonstones
> Years available: 1976 - 1977
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Fruit flavored, space-shaped cereal of stars, half-moons and planets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Wv1F_0fIn15WV00

Donkey Kong Crunch
> Years available: 1982 - 1984
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Barrel-shaped crunchy corn cereal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZYB3_0fIn15WV00

Strawberry Honeycomb
> Years available: 1983 - 2002
> Manufacturer: Post
> Description: Strawberry flavored, honeycomb-shaped cereal *Temporarily made a come-back in 2015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uqh4x_0fIn15WV00

Pac-Man
> Years available: 1983 - 1988
> Manufacturer: General Mills
> Description: Corn cereal with Pac Man-shaped marshmallows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360pfU_0fIn15WV00

Smurf Berry Crunch
> Years available: 1983 - 1988
> Manufacturer: Post
> Description: Red and blue corn puffs in berry flavor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7F8M_0fIn15WV00

C3POs
> Years available: 1984 - 1986
> Manufacturer: Kellogg's
> Description: Infinity-shaped, honey sweetened oat, wheat and corn cereal, that basically tasted like Lucky Charms but without the marshmallows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZO43k_0fIn15WV00

Ghostbusters Cereal
> Years available: 1985 - 1990
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Oat cereal shaped like the Ghostbusters logo with ghost-shaped marshmallows in a glow-in-the-dark box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyYtW_0fIn15WV00

Nerds
> Years available: 1985 - late 1980s
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Featured two separate tangy flavors divided in one box, like the candies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkxT8_0fIn15WV00

Rainbow Brite Cereal
> Years available: 1985 - 1990
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Fruit flavored, rainbow-shaped cereal pieces in multiple colors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17I6NS_0fIn15WV00

Spiderman Cereal
> Years available: 1985 - 1990s
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Spiderweb-shaped cereal with marshmallows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQ9NQ_0fIn15WV00

Yummy Mummy
> Years available: 1987 - 1993
> Manufacturer: General Mills
> Description: Fruit flavored cereal with vanilla flavored marshmallows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEDLB_0fIn15WV00

Smurf Magic Berries
> Years available: 1987 - early 1990s
> Manufacturer: Post
> Description: Fruit flavored multigrain cereal with marshmallow stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IL2Th_0fIn15WV00

Morning Funnies
> Years available: 1988 - 1989
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Fruit flavored cereal shaped like goofy faces, in a box covered in comics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31QUVB_0fIn15WV00

Dunkin' Donuts Cereal
> Years available: 1988 - late 1980s
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Shaped like donuts, came in glazed donut and chocolate flavors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGZm6_0fIn15WV00

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cereal
> Years available: 1989 - 1995
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Net-shaped cereal with crunchy marshmallows that left your milk green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssntx_0fIn15WV00

Batman Cereal
> Years available: 1989 - 1990
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Bat-shaped corn cereal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONYX6_0fIn15WV00

Breakfast with Barbie
> Years available: 1989 - early 1990s
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Multigrain fruit flavored cereal in the shape of hearts, bows, cars, stars, and the letter B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7Not_0fIn15WV00

Bill & Ted's Excellent Cereal
> Years available: 1990 - 1991
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Toasted oat squares with music note-shaped marshmallows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDThr_0fIn15WV00

Cinnamon Mini-Buns
> Years available: 1991 - 1993
> Manufacturer: Kellogg's
> Description: Corn and oat cereal shaped and flavored like swirled cinnamon bun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyhSd_0fIn15WV00

The Addams Family Cereal
> Years available: 1991 - early 1990s
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Spooky-shaped cereal with a memorable lack of flavor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JT1Ji_0fIn15WV00

WWF Superstars
> Years available: 1991 - early 1990s
> Manufacturer: Ralston
> Description: Vanilla flavored, star-shaped cereal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuFGA_0fIn15WV00

Reptar Crunch
> Years available: 1999 - 1999
> Manufacturer: Post
> Description: Purple rice crisps with green Reptar-shaped pieces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8naW_0fIn15WV00

Homer's Cinnamon Donut Cereal
> Years available: 2001 - 2002
> Manufacturer: Kellogg's
> Description: Donut-shaped cinnamon flavored cereal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJHoE_0fIn15WV00

Bart's Peanut Butter Chocolate Crunch
> Years available: 2001 - 2002
> Manufacturer: Kellogg's
> Description: Peanut butter chocolate flavored orbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITERb_0fIn15WV00

Monopoly Cereal
> Years available: 2003 - mid-2000s
> Manufacturer: General Mills
> Description: Cinnamon flavored cereal with marshmallow houses, hotels, and deeds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkVFK_0fIn15WV00

FiberPlus Berry Yogurt Crunch
> Years available: 2010 - 2013
> Manufacturer: Kellogg's
> Description: Wheat and rice flakes with berry yogurt flavored clusters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrySz_0fIn15WV00

Cupcake Pebbles
> Years available: 2010 - 2011
> Manufacturer: Post
> Description: Cake batter flavored rice cereal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EzJIl_0fIn15WV00

Sesame Street C is for Cereal
> Years available: 2011 - 2014
> Manufacturer: Post
> Description: Apple flavored oat and corn cereal pieces shaped like Xs and Os, made for toddlers

