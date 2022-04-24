Rep. Luria presents $5 million Community Project Funding award to Hampton Roads Transit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) presented a $5 million check to Hampton Roads Transit that will help the transit service repair and maintain facilities and buses.

According to a release from Luria's office, the Community Project Funding check will pay for the replacement of a functionally obsolete bus operations and maintenance facility that can no longer house and service HRT's new and existing vehicle fleet.

The funding will also help support year-round public transit operations based out of Virginia Beach.

The award was part of Luria's March announcement where she named seven community projects to receive more than $18.5 million in funding. Those projects will directly address Coastal Virginia's most pressing needs while spurring economic development and growth in the region.

On Monday, Rep. Elaine Luria visited the Eastern Shore to present more than $11.2 million in CPF awards that will support first responders and improve public safety, invest in infrastructure and public transportation, and develop affordable housing.