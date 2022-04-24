ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock is coming to Casino Del Sol

By Corey Salmon
 3 days ago
Four-time Emmy-winning Chris Rock will be here in Tucson on Friday, July 1 at Casino Del Sol. Chris Rock will be hosting his comedy show 'Ego Death World Tour' outside of the AVA Amphitheater.

Some of Chris Rock's most notable comedy specials are Tamborine, Kill the Messenger, Never Scared, Bigger & Blacker and Bring the Pain. He took home two Emmy Awards for bring the pain and one for Killing the Messenger. Chris Rock also won Grammy Awards for Bring the Pain, Never Scared, and Bigger & Blacker.

Tickets can be purchased at casinodelsol.com .

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9 . He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Corey has a passion for film production and also runs his own business shooting & editing films on a RED. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Chris Rock
