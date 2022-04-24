ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

'Pelayo needs his licence taking from him': Boxing fans reveal their shock as Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte scorecards are revealed... with one judge awarding Body Snatcher TWO of the first three rounds at Wembley

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Boxing fans have expressed their shock as the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte scorecards were revealed following the Gypsy King's sixth-round knockout victory at Wembley.

Fury retained his WBC heavyweight belt with a stunning uppercut that saw Whyte fall to the canvass and forced the referee to stop the fight.

With most pundits and fans alike thinking Fury had enjoyed much of the success in landing blows in the rounds up to that point, it came as a shock to many when the scorecards at the time of the stoppage were revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcyFq_0fIn0zON00
Tyson Fury's knockout blow left Dillian Whyte's champion aspirations scattered on the canvass

Whyte, who decided to take an early southpaw stance to try and combat Fury's jab, was given two of the first three rounds by one judge.

Guido Cavalleri, of Italy, had Whyte in the first round while Juan Carlos Pelayo, of Mexico, handed the Jamaican-born Londoner rounds two and three. The other judge, Robert Tapper, gave Fury all five of the opening rounds.

Boxing fans on Twitter expressed their dismay at the judges who gave Whyte the surprising points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGHBj_0fIn0zON00
The scorecards at the stoppage saw Whyte given rounds two and three by Juan Carlos Pelayo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5Kcp_0fIn0zON00
Fans expressed their shock at the judges who gave Whyte some of the opening rounds

'What’s matey (Pelayo) in the middle been smoking?' one asked.

While another wrote: 'Pelayo needs his licence taking from him.'

One of Fury's ardent followers suggested that it should have been 5-0 to Fury after the opening five rounds, conceding that you could 'agree to disagree' on a 4-1 scoreline.

'Clean 5-0 for me (could agree to disagree with 4-1),' they wrote.

Meanwhile, another declared it 'shocking' that any of them had Whyte winning any of the opening rounds at Wembley.

'How Whyte got any of them rounds is shocking. Where has Pelayo got two rounds to Whyte from?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVsCk_0fIn0zON00
Fury retained his WBC heavyweight crown with the brutal uppercut on challenger Whyte
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0i7l_0fIn0zON00
The uppercut finished the fight in the sixth round and ensured Fury retained his crown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BaRlf_0fIn0zON00
The referee was forced to stop the fight after Whyte had lost his senses following the blow

'Only Tapper had it right. Whyte didn’t even win a round,' another suggested.

Whyte himself has said that he did not think there was 'a lot in the fight', with 'one slip' costing him dear.

'I don't think there was a lot in the fight, it was a close fight,' he said. 'It was one slip and then I got caught with the shot.'

'It is what it is man. I didn't feel like I was outclassed or he was this level and I was that level,' he added.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Dillian Whyte still wants to 'fight the best' despite being knocked out by Tyson Fury... with the Body Snatcher claiming he will '100 per cent' win a world title as he seeks a rematch with the Gypsy King or another bout against Anthony Joshua

Dillian Whyte has insisted his quest for a world title is not over after his defeat to Tyson Fury as he targets a rematch with the Gypsy King, another bout with Anthony Joshua or a grudge clash against Deontay Wilder in his next fight. Whyte said he 'still wants to...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

'He needs to discover the monster in him': Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel urges Ruben Loftus-Cheek to 'push himself to the limit' and 'play every match like a final'... insisting it is not enough for the midfielder 'just to be on the pitch'

Thomas Tuchel has called on Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to play every game for the club 'like a final', insisting he cannot think simply being on the pitch is sufficient in itself. The German boss set the 26-year-old targets in the build-up to the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: The Premier League could be represented by NINE teams in Europe next season... as potential glory for West Ham and Leicester could open up further spots

Just under half of the Premier League could be playing European football next season depending on how the rest of the current campaign plays out. With the season approaching its climax, there is still a big question over which clubs will qualify for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.
UEFA
Daily Mail

David Moyes calls on West Ham fans to make themselves heard and show 'what we've got' in Europa League semi-final first leg... after admitting he was shocked by 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt supporters taking over the Nou Camp in shock win at Barcelona

David Moyes says it's time for West Ham fans to show what they've got, after admitting he was astonished to hear how Eintracht Frankfurt took 30,000 supporters to Barcelona. Frankfurt's fantastic support helped them get through the Europa League quarter finals after they descended on the Nou Camp, buying thousands of tickets in the home end.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Juan Carlos
Person
Tyson Fury
Daily Mail

Ex-Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink reveals controversial 2009 Champions League semi-final defeat by Barcelona made him 'have a few conspiracy theories' - and Dutch coach thought UEFA were 'looking to avoid the same two teams reaching the final again'

Former Chelsea caretaker boss Guus Hiddink says the controversial defeat in the 2009 Champions League semi-finals against Barcelona triggered him to 'have conspiracy theories'. The Blues went out courtesy of Andres Iniesta's stoppage-time away goal at Stamford Bridge on a night where they had numerous penalty appeals turned down by...
UEFA
Daily Mail

TOM COLLOMOSSE: Jose Mourinho is back to his confident and confrontational self having regained his appetite... as he attempts to make Roma the first winners of the Europa Conference League and end Leicester's dreams

Back in England as a competitor for the first time since he was sacked by Tottenham, Jose Mourinho has regained his appetite for the fight as he tries to end Leicester’s dreams of a first European trophy. Nearly two decades after leading FC Porto to the UEFA Cup, Mourinho...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chris Kamara will make his TV return next month just weeks after he took a break from reporting after developing apraxia of speech... with the Soccer Saturday star set to commentate on ITV's new show The Games

Chris Kamara will make his return to TV next month just weeks after he announced he was taking a break from live reporting after developing apraxia of speech. The Soccer Saturday star was inundated with messages in March after after opening up on his diagnosis, with fans, colleagues and sporting figures sending their best wishes to him.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'set their sights on £25m-rated Udinese attacking full-back Nahuel Molina, and are ready to offer defender Pablo Mari as part of a deal'

Arsenal are already looking to boost their full-back options ahead of next season and are reportedly targeting Udinese star Nahuel Molina. Molina, who is comfortable playing anywhere down the right flank, has starred for the Italian club this term, earning interest from inside Italy as well as abroad. According to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Licence#Combat#The Gypsy King#Wbc#Cavalleri#Jamaican#Londoner
Daily Mail

Rugby needs 'to open its doors' like Formula One to appeal to a wider audience, insists Beno Obano - with England prop hoping launch of new behind-the-scenes documentary on Premiership holders Harlequins can be a step towards that

Bath and England prop Beno Obano believes rugby needs to 'open the door' in a bid to increase interest in the game, after launching a documentary series at a premiere in London on Tuesday night. Prep to Win - Harlequins will be released on Amazon Prime on Thursday and provides...
NFL
Daily Mail

'The club needs someone to get control': Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson wishes incoming boss Erik ten Hag well and hopes to see Dutchman bring the glory days back to Old Trafford

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has insisted Erik ten Hag needs to get in control of the club if he wants to bring back the glory days, after his appointment was announced last week. The Dutchman becomes the fifth permanent successor to Ferguson since the legendary Scot retired...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ex Royal Engineer, 24, who made a Nazi salute at Tottenham Hotspur supporters during a Newcastle game at St James’ Park is fined £200 and could face match ban

A football supporter who made a Nazi gesture towards Spurs fans has been ordered to pay more than £300 and could be banned from going to games. Newcastle United fan Shay Asher, 24, admitted the racially aggravated offence of causing harassment during a Premier League game at St James' Park in October.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City are handed a golden opportunity to pile pressure on Liverpool in Premier League title race... with Pep Guardiola's side to play rearranged game at Wolves a WEEK before Reds play game-in-hand with Southampton

The Premier League have announced the order of Manchester City and Liverpool's rearranged games, with Pep Guardiola's side handed the advantage of playing first in the title race. City and Liverpool have set the standard all season and are currently separated by a single point at the top of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

PSG 'will sell Neymar for just £76m this summer as they plot a squad revolution' - meaning they would be hit with a massive £122MILLION loss on superstar following his world-record £198m move in 2017

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to offload Neymar this summer as part of a rebuild by taking a huge loss on the player they paid a world record fee for. Neymar arrived at the Parc des Princes to huge fanfare in the summer of 2017 when PSG paid his Barcelona release clause of £198million (€222m) to bring him to the French capital in a move that stunned football.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'You have to be able to ride out the storm': Karim Benzema praises Real Madrid for staying within touching distance of Man City in the Champions League semi-final after scoring twice to keep his side in the tie

Karim Benzema admitted that Real Madrid did well to stay in the tie after conceding four times against Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final first leg. Pep Guardiola's side threatened to run away with the game after going 2-0 up inside the opening 11 minutes at the Etihad Stadium and eventually won 4-3 on a thrilling night of football.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ben Stokes 'wants to restore James Anderson and Stuart Broad' to the England team when he takes over as Test captain after the veteran bowling duo were dumped for West Indies tour

Incoming England Test captain Ben Stokes 'will restore James Anderson and Stuart Broad to the team' after the new ball bowling pair were dropped for the recent tour of West Indies. All-rounder Stokes is set to be confirmed as Joe Root's successor in the coming days after his appointment was...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick calls up 19-year-old defender Will Fish to train with the Manchester United first team - after youngster struggled to get a game on loan at Stockport this season - amid their crippling injury crisis

Ralf Rangnick's days as Manchester United manager may be counting down towards their end but the interim boss is still looking towards the club's future after calling up teenager Will Fish to the first-team. With United facing an injury crisis, their hopes of reaching the Champions League next term appear...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Real Madrid will finally run out of lives if they do not defend better against Man City next week... but Casemiro's return is huge, their fans will be hostile and Carlo Ancelotti has the luxury to rest his stars this weekend (unlike Pep!)

They got away with it and they know they did. A quick glance at Marca's ratings tell the story: Eder Militao zero, David Alaba zero, Ferland Mendy zero, Toni Kroos zero, even Vinicius one star out of four despite his brilliant goal. They were not the marks of a team...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick admits morale in his Man United squad is low after their chances of finishing in the top four and making the Champions League vanished as he urges his players to keep trying because 'this is what we are getting paid for'

Ralf Rangnick admits morale in the Manchester United dressing-room is low as they limp towards the end of the season. Three defeats in the last four games have torpedoed United's hopes of a top-four finish ahead of Thursday's clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford. Interim boss Rangnick now has to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'If I'm Joel Matip, I'm fuming': Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool defender should be FURIOUS after Jurgen Klopp dropped him for Ibrahima Konate for their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Joel Matip will be 'fuming' after being relegated to the bench for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Villarreal. The Reds face Unai Emery's LaLiga side at Anfield in their European semi-final first-leg tie on Wednesday night, with defender Matip dropped by manager Jurgen Klopp for Ibrahima Konate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

345K+
Followers
33K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy