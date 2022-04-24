ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

Lacey police looking for gun theft suspect who prompted a school lockdown

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2Hll_0fIn0yVe00

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of stealing a gun and ammunition from an area vehicle. His act also caused an area school to go into lockdown Friday morning.

About 9:20 a.m. Friday, the man was reportedly prowling vehicles in the area of 25th Avenue and Ruddell Road Southeast.

Police say the man then stole a Glock 44 handgun and two loaded 10-round magazines.

He and a woman were last seen riding bicycles. Police believe she is associated with the man, but did not commit the crime.

Because the man was seen riding in the direction of nearby Mountain View Elementary School, it triggered a 20-minute lockdown, according to principal Ryan LaDage, who notified parents by email about the situation.

The lockdown was lifted about 9:45 a.m. Friday.

“They (police) had thoroughly searched the surrounding neighborhood, taken witness accounts, and were pursuing the suspect north of the school,” he said in his email to parents. “They were confident that the suspect was well away from the school and our perimeter was secure.”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKhXW_0fIn0yVe00
A woman also was seen riding a bicycle with the gun theft suspect. Although police believe she is associated with the man, she did not commit the crime. City of Lacey/Courtesy

Comments / 2

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Everett shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at an Everett apartment complex that left a man critically injured, according to the Everett Police Department. According to police, two men got into a fight inside an apartment at Timber Hill Apartments, located in the 7700...
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lacey, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Lacey, WA
Local
Washington Cars
Long Beach Tribune

After the student used the N-word, video shows newly hired Black school employee lifting the teenage student in the air by his neck in the school hallway and slamming him on the floor, charged

Despite parents and teachers’ efforts to keep racism out of schools, the number of racial incidents in schools countrywide is on the rise in the last couple of months. Recently, we reported about an incident when a teenager was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him. And this case is just among the many lately.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Lacey Courtesy
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Cars
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WJLA

10 people dead during 3-day drug overdose spike, authorities searching for suspects

WASHINGTON (7News) — A total of 17 medical emergencies, all suspected drug overdoses, were reported over the last three days, D.C. police said during a press conference on Tuesday. The calls began Saturday, April 9, around 10 a.m. and continued through Monday, April 11. The suspected overdoses were primarily...
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
112
Followers
31
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy