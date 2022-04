NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to present a $175,000 grant to the city of Newport on Tuesday for repairs and upgrades to the Purple People Bridge. “From a preventative maintenance standpoint, what better time than now being the 150th year of the bridge to look at these piers and the support structure to ensure that we are getting ahead of any improvements that would need to be made?” said president of the Newport Southbank Bridge Company Will Weber.

