This Thursday, the National Football League takes part in the grand and glorious tradition of getting the hopes and dreams soaring or crashing for many football fans across the country and around the world. While the casual observer may partake in the viewing of the first round, it is the die-hard football fans that stack their empty pizza boxes and experience the entirety of the three-day event. For Lions season ticket holders and all Honolulu Blue fans, the draft is almost as important as the regular season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO