Explained: VikesNow’s Official 1st-Round Prediction for Vikings

According to Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers are not expected to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield. Everyone has been placing either Baker Mayfield for Jimmy G on the Panthers, but both are being shut down according to reporters. Baker Mayfield will have to continue to wait to find a new home. He did have a statue built of him recently at Oklahoma University, but even that was not going his way. They say the statue looked like Terminator 2.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO