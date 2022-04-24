ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Explained: VikesNow’s Official 1st-Round Prediction for Vikings

By Dustin Baker
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is Episode 32 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode predicts the Vikings draft choice in Round 1...

vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

What a Vikings Trade with Saints Would Look Like

The New Orleans Saints may need to leapfrog the draft board to secure a quarterback of the future, and the Minnesota Vikings are a reasonable dance partner. Momentum for the Vikings trading back has accumulated amid the last two weeks, featuring about four teams that could be in the mix. The Saints are one of them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Saints Sends Former All-Pro to Green Bay

It is officially draft week! That means that a large amount of trades this week and on draft day, is probable. The Green Bay Packers still enter this week with wide receiver as one of their biggest concerns. While it is likely that the Packers take a wide receiver in the draft, trading for one still isn’t out of the question.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Romo on the rocks: Former Dallas Cowboys QB fumbles away celebrity division title in playoff

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had a spotty playoff record behind center – 2-4 lifetime – and it didn’t get any better Sunday on the golf course. Playing in the celebrity division of the ClubCorp Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event in Irving, Texas, Romo, 42, held the lead until he hit into the water at the par-5 18th hole at Las Colinas Country Club and made bogey, while former tennis pro Mardy Fish responded with a clutch birdie. That forced a tie with 106 points in the Stableford scoring system.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
VikingsTerritory

The Viking Gods Should Team Up with a Greek God

The Viking god Odin, the god of war and wisdom, and the god of roster building, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, prepare for the draft held on April 28th. They are looking for superhuman abilities to help them in the battles of the upcoming 2022 season. Therefore, the Greek God of power rushing surfaced as a potential reinforcement.
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Carolina Panthers are no longer in the hunt for a veteran quarterback

According to Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers are not expected to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield. Everyone has been placing either Baker Mayfield for Jimmy G on the Panthers, but both are being shut down according to reporters. Baker Mayfield will have to continue to wait to find a new home. He did have a statue built of him recently at Oklahoma University, but even that was not going his way. They say the statue looked like Terminator 2.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryant Mckinnie
The Spun

Drew Brees Could Reportedly Be Leaving NBC

It’s been a revolving door in the sports commentating world. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left FOX for ESPN. Al Michaels is off to Amazon. Mike Tirico will take his spot for NBC. Could Drew Brees be the next commentator on the move?. According to a report, Brees could...
NFL
theodysseyonline.com

NFL Players to Ban Artificial Turf Fields

Los Angeles Rams star wideout Odell Beckham Jr tore his ACL during the Super Bowl on a non-contact play. Many people believe it is because of the artificial turf fields and the stories and statistics on the topic support that idea. A petition to change artificial turf fields to grass was created by the Pennington Grass Seed company. There are many players who have signed the petition and are reaching out the community to shed more light on the subject.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Vikesnow#Peanut Butter Ice Cream
The Spun

Adam Schefter Shares What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

In a draft that’s thin at the top, but has plenty of depth to help a team build out its roster, a lot of smart teams tend to trade back to either stockpile picks to make other moves; or fill multiple holes. And that’s exactly what Adam Schefter is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

This Saints-Giants Trade Moves New Orleans Up To No. 7 Pick

The New Orleans Saints pulled off the first big trade of the 2022 NFL Draft weeks ahead of when teams will be selecting players. They added two first-round picks from the Philadelphia Eagles, snagging No. 16 and 19, along with a sixth-round pick, in exchange for No. 18, a third and seventh-round pick in this year’s draft, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick. Could another big trade, this time with the New York Giants, be on the horizon?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reveals His Favorite NFL Player Of All-Time

Russell Wilson is now playing for the same team that his favorite NFL player of all-time ended his career with. Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos’ new quarterback was asked on Instagram to name his favorite player of all-time. Wilson chose former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star quarterback...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

49ers Announce Contract Decision On Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers have already made a contract decision on standout edge rusher Nick Bosa. On Monday, John Lynch announced the team has exercised the fifth-year option on Bosa’s contract, ensuring he’ll play for the the Niners in 2023. Bosa is still playing on his rookie contract....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
857K+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy