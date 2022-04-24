ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Idol 2022 – Top 14 performing this week after Sage, Cameron Whitcomb, Jacob Moran & more eliminated

By Josephine Fuller, Jennifer Korn
 3 days ago
AMERICAN Idol is back again tonight -- with this season's top 14 performers left standing.

Sunday night's American Idol episode comes after Sage McNeely, Cadence Baker, Katyrah Love, Elli Rowe, Jacob Moran, and Cameron Whitcomb were sent home by the judges last week.

America's vote determined who made it into the Top 10, and the judges saved four contestants, sending home the remaining six from the Top 20.

The judges saved Allegra Miles, Jay Copeland, Mike Parker, and Tristen Gressett.

The shocking eliminations came after host Ryan Seacrest revealed Sunday night that Scarlet Ayliz, Danielle Finn, and Sir Blayke did not make it through to the Top 20.

Read our American Idol live blog for the latest news and updates...

  • How Covid-19 affected recent seasons
  • Season 18 of American Idol shut down due to Covid-19 protocols, but it was the first reality competition series to return to screens and air remotely.
  • Using custom-built Zoom technology, contestants that sang for producers got a green light to move onto a judge's audition.

Was American Idol canceled?

The singing competition series ran for 15 seasons on FOX before it was canceled in 2016, TV Series Finale said.

However, ABC revived the show in 2018 bringing back host Ryan Seacrest.

This season, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan all returned to judge the show with Bobby Bones not returning due to conflicting commitments.

Who are the judges?

Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan have returned as American Idol judges this season, and executive producer and showrunner Megan Wolflick said they are thrilled to welcome them back.

“The chemistry and passion Katy, Luke, Lionel, and Ryan bring is second to none. We couldn’t be more ecstatic that they are returning for this iconic 20th season in search of the freshest new talent that this nation has to offer.”

  • When did American Idol begin?
  • Created by Simon Fuller, the reality competition series American Idol first premiered on Fox back on June 11, 2002.

Who is Allegra Miles?

19-year-old Allegra Miles auditioned for American Idol in Episode 20, but this isn’t her first time performing on TV.

Allegra also auditioned for Season 18 of NBC’s The Voice.

The talented singer made it to the Top 9 before being voted out of the show.

Allegra progressed to Hollywood after the three American Idol judges called her a “real artist.”

Who is Ava Maybee?

The 21-year-old songwriter and American Idol contestant is from Los Angeles, California.

She is well known for being the daughter of professional drummer and singer Chad Smith.

Chad has served as the lead drummer for the band Red Hot Chili Peppers since 1988.

Ava is currently enrolled at New York University and is set to graduate in 2023, according to her LinkedIn profile.

  • Who is Emyrson Flora?
  • The 16-year-old high school student is from Cleveland, Ohio.
  • In addition to singing, Emyrson also plays the guitar and piano.
  • She has a decent following on TikTok, with over 13,000 followers. Her username is @emyrsonflora.

Who is Nicolina Bozzo?

Nicolina is 18 years old and from Toronto, Canada.

She is a university student and has said that she is used to performing with her family.

The star has an impressive TikTok following of over 258,000 followers.

For her original audition, she sang She Used To Be Mine by Sara Bareilles, which earned her a golden ticket, and a standing ovation from the judges.

Who is Jay Copeland?

Jay Copeland is a 23-year-old musician from Salisbury, Maryland.

He graduated from college two years ago, majoring in music.

During his audition, he revealed he was on a fellowship to go to graduate school for acting but dropped out after he was told he had to choose between acting and music.

After singing a Stevie Wonder song in his audition, Jay received a platinum ticket.

Who is Dan Marshall?

The 24-year-old singer is from Norfolk, Virginia, and is a former football player.

He is currently dating Allyson Brown, to whom he dedicated his performance of Bryan Adams’ song, Heaven, during the Hawaii round.

For his original audition, he sang The Dance, by Garth Brooks.

  • Who is Tristen Gressett?
  • The American Idol contestant is 17 years old and from Pell City, Alabama.
  • The singer has a close bond with his mother, Missie Gressett, and he thanks her often for her support.
  • Tristen plays six instruments and is a rock and roll fanatic.

Who is HunterGirl?

HunterGirl is the first platinum ticket winner of American Idol.

The 23-year-old country singer is from Winchester,

, and her real name is Hunter Wolkonowski.

When she's not focusing on her own music, HunterGirl works with veterans in music therapy.

She graduated from Middle Tennesse State University.

Who is Mike Parker?

Before auditioning for American Idol, Mike Parker was a contestant on The Voice.

He earned a spot on Jennifer Hudson's team in 2015, but was eliminated during the knockout round.

He is from Gainsville, Virginia, and played football in high school, before deciding to pursue a career in country music.

'America you messed up'

Fans expressed their disapproval over how America voted last week after many fan favorites were sent home.

Who's in the final fourteen?

Who is in the top 14?

  • Allegra Miles
  • Ava Maybee
  • Christian Guardino
  • Dan Marshall
  • Emyrson Flora
  • Fritz Hager
  • Huntergirl
  • Lady K
  • Leah Marlene
  • Mike Parker
  • Nicolina Bozzo
  • Noah Thompson
  • Tristen Gressett

Who was eliminated last week?

Fourteen performances in one night

All 14 contestants will take the stage tonight to sing for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan to secure their place in the next round.

Final 14 take the stage

The final 14 contestants will be singing tonight and tomorrow to keep their place on the stage.

