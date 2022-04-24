ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaley Cuoco Takes on Shopping in NYC With Comfy New Balance Sneakers

By Katie Dupere
 3 days ago
Kaley Cuoco is currently on the talk show circuit promoting the second season of the HBO Max comedy-drama thriller series “The Flight Attendant” — but even those glam nightly appearances can’t get in the way of a much-deserved shopping day. And Cuoco knows how to dress for guaranteed shopping success.

Yesterday, Cuoco wore a casual-cool look while browsing stores with her sister Briana in New York. With her hair in a perfect messy bun, Cuoco sported a simple white long-sleeve T-shirt with olive pants, which she rolled at the ankle to show off navy blue socks.

The 36-year-old actress carried her shopping essentials in a mahogany leather belt bag, which she wore slung across her body. The bag appeared to be a Bottega Veneta Nappa Intrecciato Belt Bag, thanks to its tell-tale weaved leather look and impeccable craftsmanship. Cuoco accessorized with clear-framed sunglasses, which only added to the low-key shopping look.

But dare not forget the shoes . These kicks are the crowning glory of the outfit. If you are looking for a pair of go-to sneakers to add to your footwear wardrobe, take a cue from Cuoco in New Balance’s 574 Core sneakers, which are incredibly versatile. Cuoco wore the Nimbus Cloud colorway, which is a tan-taupe color with white accents. The comfort-first kicks, which are one of New Balance’s most classic silhouettes , clock in at a reasonable $85 on Newbalance.com .

