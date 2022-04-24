ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Alabama Football: 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 days before draft

By Dakota Cox
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NFL Draft is this week, and Alabama football fans will soon learn where their favorite players will go. Two stars will likely go on Thursday, and many will follow over the next six rounds. Practically every team could use a franchise left tackle with elite physical traits...

The Spun

Look: Rankings Reveal The No. 1 Helmet In The SEC

Uniforms are a big part of what makes college football so great. And over the weekend, 247Sports’ Matt Howe put together his rankings of the top 25 helmets in the nation for 2022. There are a number of iconic helmets in the SEC. But, according to Howe, one sits...
NFL Analysis Network

This Saints-Giants Trade Moves New Orleans Up To No. 7 Pick

The New Orleans Saints pulled off the first big trade of the 2022 NFL Draft weeks ahead of when teams will be selecting players. They added two first-round picks from the Philadelphia Eagles, snagging No. 16 and 19, along with a sixth-round pick, in exchange for No. 18, a third and seventh-round pick in this year’s draft, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick. Could another big trade, this time with the New York Giants, be on the horizon?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Weekly Spiral

2022 NFL Mock Draft: It’s Draft Week

1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan. At this point, Hutchinson to the Jaguars feels like a no-brainer. A dominant force at Michigan with 14 sacks and 34 pass rush wins (per PFF), Hutchinson clearly showed that he is the deserving favorite to be the first player and pass rusher taken in the draft. Standing at 6’6” 268 pounds, Hutchison is thought of as the safe pick with a higher ceiling, but less athletic upside than Walker or Thibodeaux. Hutchison ran a 6.73 second 3-cone (99th percentile), showing his elite movement ability and bend for a man of his size. Expect Hutchison to come in right away and flourish alongside Josh Allen. There is no reason the recent first-round pick of K’Lavon Chaisson should halt this selection.
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: No QBs in top 15, four go in Round 2 in 'what teams should do' mock

It's been 34 weeks since the start of the 2021 college football season, and we've done an NFL mock draft each and every week (it sounds nuts because it is), but this time we're doing something a little different. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has been doing this for years -- a mock draft on what he thinks teams should do. It's a great idea because it gets you on the record, plus it gives fans an easy way to point out where you were criminally wrong.
The Spun

Patriots, Texans Reportedly Agree To NFL Draft Trade

There was a 2022 NFL Draft trade consummated on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t of the juicy variety that fans are hoping for right now. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots sent their fifth-round pick this year to the Houston Texans in exchange for sixth and seventh-rounder selections.
FanSided

Alabama football loses 4-star safety to Transfer Portal

The Transfer Portal is a zero-sum game when you look at scholarships. For every player that Alabama football adds, one has to leave. Alabama added plenty of talent this offseason, but they’ve also lost some players to the Transfer Portal. The most recent departure for the Crimson Tide is...
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
