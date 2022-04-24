ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Childcare for an Infant, or One Year of Tuition at UC Santa Barbara?

By Jean Yamamura
Santa Barbara Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the 32,000 or so children under the age of 5 in Santa Barbara County, many have been in childcare nearly since birth, but what all parents may not know is that the average monthly cost of infant care is roughly equivalent to tuition at UC Santa Barbara. This is one...

www.independent.com

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Landing in Santa Barbara

(The above photo) is from flying into Santa Barbara Airport on Monday, April 25. The below photos are from March 3rd of Lake Cachuma and the Gaviota Coast.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Government
Santa Barbara County, CA
Education
Santa Barbara, CA
Education
City
Goleta, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Goleta, CA
Education
CBS LA

Struggling Marymount California University to close

Marymount California University, a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer, its board of trustees announced.The liberal arts school located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula south of Los Angeles has been struggling in recent years due to declining enrollment, rising costs and the coronavirus pandemic, the university said in a statement Friday."This decision was not made lightly. But we felt the most compassionate thing to do was to give everyone time to make plans. Our focus now will be to help our students, faculty and staff," said Brian Marcotte, the university's president.Marymount California has 500 full-time students and 140 full-time staff,The university said classes will conclude with the end of the summer term in August.In the meantime, Marymount California will work on transitioning students to other colleges and universities for the fall semester and find new work for faculty and staff.Only a small number of employees will remain after classes end to manage the closure.The school was founded by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary in 1968 as Marymount Palos Verdes College, a two-year institution.The name was changed to Marymount California University in 2013 as four-year undergraduate degrees and graduate degree programs were offered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Santa Barbara#Infants#Childcare#Scholarships#For The Children#The Goleta City Council#The United Way#Ucsb
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Fair & Expo invites people to meet at the fair

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The people setting up the rides and exhibits at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo hope visitors will enjoy the nostalgic "Meet Me At The Fair" theme this year. The fair was held last year when things just started to open up during the pandemic, but this year, the fair is The post Santa Barbara Fair & Expo invites people to meet at the fair appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Diego Channel

California high school has COVID-19 outbreak following prom

Ninety out of the 600 attendees at a recent California high school prom tested positive for COVID-19. According to KGO-TV, students at San Mateo High School gathered for the prom at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum. Masks were optional for the event, which organizers said followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC Los Angeles

Three Southern California Schools Make List of Best High Schools

Three Southern California schools earned spots in an annual ranking of the country's top high schools. The U.S. News and World Report Best High Schools list includes data on about 24,000 public high schools in 50 states. The ranking is based on performance on state assessments and how well the schools prepare students for college.
CERRITOS, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County faces silver tsunami of homelessness

Struggling to make a living and plagued by abusive relationships, San Jose native Brenda Nichols fell into alcoholism and homelessness where she spent the last 10 years fighting for a way out. In 2019, she finally qualified for housing and was ready to turn her life around. But years of drinking and living on the... The post Santa Clara County faces silver tsunami of homelessness appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Fair & Expo Opens Wednesday

Earl Warren Showgrounds is excited to present the full fair experience this year with thrilling carnival rides and games, children’s carnival rides and games section, farm animals, exhibits, food contests, entertainment, live music and delicious fair food. This year’s theme is “MEET ME AT THE FAIR,” bringing back a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Harbor Commission voted to establish process for public evaluations of cruise ship program

As the return of cruise ships to the Santa Barbara harbor polarizes community members who are for and against the city's cruise ship program, the Santa Barbara Harbor Commission on Thursday unanimously voted to establish a process that allows the public to participate in an evaluation of the cruise ship program. The post Santa Barbara Harbor Commission voted to establish process for public evaluations of cruise ship program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy