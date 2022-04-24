Chelsea demonstrate mentality of champions in 10-player WSL win over Tottenham
Emma Hayes discusses Chelsea's character after coming from behind to beat in crucial win in WSL title race against...www.90min.com
Emma Hayes discusses Chelsea's character after coming from behind to beat in crucial win in WSL title race against...www.90min.com
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0