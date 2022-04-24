ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MDHHS expects COVID cases to rise through May, urges testing and vaccines

By Dr. Partha Nandi
By Dr. Partha Nandi
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging Michiganders to create a COVID-19 plan.

Unfortunately, cases in Michigan are once again on the rise thanks to omicron’s highly contagious BA.2 subvariant. Southeast Michigan in particular is seeing more cases.

That’s why Michigan health officials are encouraging residents to create a COVID-19 plan. So, what does that mean? It means to be prepared:

  • Consider picking up over-the-counter COVID-19 tests and keep them at home, so they’re readily available if you need them.
  • Carry high-quality masks with you as they can help prevent spread. Consider wearing them in busy places or at social events like graduation parties, proms and spring gatherings.
  • Don’t forget about vaccines. Please get boosted if you’re eligible for a first or second dose.
  • It’s a good idea to speak to your doctor if you have underlying medical conditions that place you at risk of severe illness. You’ll want to know ahead of time if you are eligible for COVID-19 treatments should you get infected, or if you’re eligible for Evusheld, a monoclonal antibody that helps prevent COVID-19.

Hospitalizations and deaths will likely rise, but they’re not expected to go up significantly. That’s mostly because of our vaccination rates and immunity gained from the original omicron spike we had earlier this year.

Now, despite the rising numbers, Michigan is still considered to be in a post-surge recovery stage. But that can change, especially with the new omicron subvariants.

We all need to be aware of and keep an eye on increased transmission in our communities. That way, everyone can take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.

I highly recommend people test before and after group celebrations and to stay home if positive. It doesn’t matter if your symptoms are mild or if you have no symptoms at all. Isolating will help limit the spread and keep our high-risk populations safer, like our youngest children and older senior citizens.

So please do create a COVID-19 plan now. Talk it over with your family members, so everyone is informed. It’s been over two years now but thankfully, we have effective tools that can help us gather together safely and prevent severe illness from this incredible contagious virus.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Comments / 11

charlie M
2d ago

hahaha!!! I don't know or have heard about a single person with COVID. fake news!!!

Reply(1)
6
Lewis Wing
3d ago

Sorry but your scare tactics are done

Reply
19
