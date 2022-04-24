ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Guard Christian Braun to Enter NBA Draft, Maintain Eligibility

By Daniel Chavkin
 3 days ago

The junior started 39 games for the Jayhawks in 2022.

Kansas guard Christian Braun announced Sunday he will enter the NBA draft.

Braun will keep his eligibility to return open, and he could still play for the Jayhawks next season, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony .

“To say I love Kansas would be an understatement,” Braun wrote in a statement. “This place is beyond special. No matter where basketball takes me, I will be a Jayhawk forever and represent the program to the best of my abilities.”

Braun wasn’t a top 100 recruit out of high school in 2019, but he played his way into being a key part of Kansas’s national title team this year. After spending 2019 as a bench player, Braun became a starter last year and cemented himself at the top of the Jayhawks’s rotation.

This year, Braun broke out for a career year. In 40 games, the junior guard averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He was huge in the postseason, compiling two double-doubles in the Big 12 tournament and the NCAA tournament, including one in the national championship vs. North Carolina.

Braun joins David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji as Kansas starters leaving the program for the NBA draft. Remy Martin and Mitch Lightfoot have also graduated.

