ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox outgfielder Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) out 6-8 weeks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyG9L_0fImxuyx00

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a right hamstring strain, the team announced Sunday.

The White Sox placed Jimenez on the 10-day injured list, reinstated right-hander Lucas Giolito from the 10-day IL and sent righty Ryan Burr on an injury rehabilitation assignment to Triple-A Charlotte.

Jimenez, 25, sustained the injury when he landed awkwardly on first base in the second inning of Saturday’s game versus the host Minnesota Twins.

He won a Silver Slugger Award in 2020. He is batting .222 with a homer and seven RBIs in 11 games this season.

Giolito, who will start Sunday’s game against the Twins, has been on the injured list since he came away from his season-opening outing against the Detroit Tigers with an abdominal strain.

Giolito, 27, gave up just one hit over four scoreless innings on April 8. In seven major league seasons, six with the White Sox, he is 42-38 with a 4.17 ERA and has finished in the top 11 of the American League Cy Young Award voting each of the past three seasons.

Burr, 27, has yet to pitch this season due to a right shoulder strain. He owns a 3-2 record with a 3.82 ERA in 58 career appearances (two starts) with the White Sox.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Kyle Schwarber’s Wild Ejection

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber holds the early title for “ejection of the year” in Major League Baseball. Sunday night, the Phillies slugger was enraged when home plate umpire Angel Hernandez called him out on a pitch outside. Schwarber was called out on strikes on a full count...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
FanSided

Yankees rumors: 5 players already on the trade block

The Yankees didn’t spend big money in MLB free agency this offseason, but that only means these five players could be dealt in season. Plenty of Yankees fans were unhappy with Brian Cashman’s decision not to spend big in free agency this offseason. The upside to that inactivity is that New York is now well-positioned to make a big move via an in-season trade if the right player comes available.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 glaring roster holes keeping Atlanta from World Series contention

These three glaring roster holes could get in the way of a World Series repeat for the Atlanta Braves. There may not be another parade for the Atlanta Braves at the end of this season. Repeating as champions is tough enough. A slow start at the beginning of 2022 is showing the Braves may not have what it takes to make the same push they did in 2021.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Insane Minor League Baseball Throw Is Going Viral

With hundreds of minor league baseball teams around the country, there’s always bound to be at least one player who can make an amazing play that sends everyone into a frenzy. That play came this weekend for outfielder Dylan Harris. During a recent game between the Bowie Baysox and...
AKRON, OH
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Michael Conforto
FanSided

Former Cubs star Kyle Schwarber goes off on an umpire

Kyle Schwarber had some great moments with the Chicago Cubs. This was a very good hitter that helped them secure their first World Series title in 108 years so he will always be considered a legend in town. Now, he has since departed and is in the news for something extremely funny.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Sox#Il#Triple A Charlotte#The Detroit Tigers#Era#San Francisco Giants
The Spun

Video: Crazy Fight Breaks Out Between Fans At MLB Game

Baseball fans have reached an all new level of crazy this season. A couple of ugly fights broke out between fans during the Dodgers vs. Padres game at Petco Park this weekend. Both men and women were involved in the brawls. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, fans of both teams partook in the scuffles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates closer had profane message after shutting down Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar is a passionate combination of fastballs, testosterone and pure intensity. He showed that on Sunday. Bednar entered a 4-3 game to try and shut down the Chicago Cubs for the save in the bottom of the 9th. He struck out Nick Madrigal and then allowed consecutive doubles to put runners on second and third. After another strikeout, the Pirates walked Ian Happ intentionally to load the bases for Frank Schwindel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy