San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski tests positive for COVID-19

 3 days ago

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the COVID-19 list Sunday after testing positive for the virus.

Yastrzemski, 31, is batting .267 with one homer and three RBIs in 14 games this season. He has begun to heat up of late, however, going 7 for 15 with a homer and two RBIs in his past four games.

“It really (stinks),” manager Gabe Kapler said, per the San Jose Mercury News. “He was obviously playing really good baseball. He would’ve been in the lineup today. It’s disappointing.”

The grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, the younger Yastrzemski is batting .256 with 57 homers and 164 RBIs in 316 career games with the Giants.

The Giants were unable to bring in another player as a corresponding move prior to Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

–Field Level Media

The Spun

Look: Insane Minor League Baseball Throw Is Going Viral

With hundreds of minor league baseball teams around the country, there’s always bound to be at least one player who can make an amazing play that sends everyone into a frenzy. That play came this weekend for outfielder Dylan Harris. During a recent game between the Bowie Baysox and...
AKRON, OH
Yardbarker

Angel Hernandez Needs To Go

The strike zone would continue to stretch and then get smaller throughout the night. On what was supposed to be a great game between two teams turned into a clown ump show by Angel Hernandez. He couldn’t make the correct calls over the weekend at first base, and he continued on Sunday night behind the plate. He has no business being behind there anymore.
MILWAUKEE, WI
theScore

Watch: Phillies' Schwarber goes nuclear after questionable strike call

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber was ejected by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez after an emotional eruption following a strike three call in the bottom of the ninth during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. "I'm not here to bury anyone, but it wasn't very good," Schwarber said postgame, according...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

