Chris Rock’s Mom Addresses Will Smith Slap: “He Slapped All Of Us” [Video]

T he Will Smith slap of Chris Rock is still resonating, weeks later. The comedian’s mother, Rosalie “Rose” Rock, recently addressed the incident, and she took it personally.

Rose Rock spoke on the situation with WIS TV ( Live 5 News ) in South Carolina, and she was not pleased.

“When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us,” she told the station, adding, “He really slapped me… When you hurt my child, you hurt me.”

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, no pun, you know Smith slapped Rock during the Oscars telecast after a joke aimed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Much has been said of what triggered the eventual Oscar-winning actor’s reaction and the blowback has included his being banned from the Oscars for 10 years.

Rose Rock added her own opinion to the mix. “You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened,” she told Live 5 News.

Add her to the top of the list of people Will Smith needs to make amends to (just recently, Netflix shelved one of his upcoming films). A mother’s first instinct is to always protect her children, so you must respect it.

Check out the interview below.