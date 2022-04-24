ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock’s Mom Addresses Will Smith Slap: “He Slapped All Of Us” [Video]

By Alvin aqua Blanco
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0pub_0fImxn3600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33buwx_0fImxn3600

Source: John Shearer / Getty

T he Will Smith slap of Chris Rock is still resonating, weeks later. The comedian’s mother, Rosalie “Rose” Rock, recently addressed the incident, and she took it personally.

Rose Rock spoke on the situation with WIS TV ( Live 5 News ) in South Carolina, and she was not pleased.

“When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us,” she told the station, adding, “He really slapped me… When you hurt my child, you hurt me.”

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, no pun, you know Smith slapped Rock during the Oscars telecast after a joke aimed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Much has been said of what triggered the eventual Oscar-winning actor’s reaction and the blowback has included his being banned from the Oscars for 10 years.

Rose Rock added her own opinion to the mix. “You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened,” she told Live 5 News.

Add her to the top of the list of people Will Smith needs to make amends to (just recently, Netflix shelved one of his upcoming films). A mother’s first instinct is to always protect her children, so you must respect it.

Check out the interview below.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Terry Crews says Chris Rock 'saved Hollywood' with his reaction to Will Smith Oscars slap

Terry Crews says he relates to both Will Smith and Chris Rock in the Oscar slap debacle. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor and America's Got Talent host, 53, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to promote his new memoir, Tough, which is out Tuesday. He admitted he's found himself in both positions in his life: He's responded aggressively in a situation — like Smith did, storming the stage to slap Rock over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair — and he's also responded in a non-violent manner, like Rock did, in an explosive situation.
NFL
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall turns heads with unbelievable makeover

Tamron Hall made a grand entrance to her show this week when she turned heads as Audrey Hepburn's character, Holly Golightyly, from Breasfast at Tiffany's. The star recreated a famous scene from the iconic movie and stepped out of a taxi wearing a string of pearls, a figure-skimming floor-length gown and Holly's infamous hairdo.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Of Us#Live 5 News
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Haddish Spotted Out With Rapper Pooch 4 Months After Confirming Common Split: Photo

New paparazzi photos indicate that Tiffany Haddish may be exploring a new romance with another famous rapper after things didn’t last with Common. Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her romance with Common. The Girl’s Trip actress, 42, was pictured arriving for a dinner date with rapper Stallionaires Pooch on March 30, roughly four months after she confirmed her split from Common, 50. Tiffany walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The possible new couple seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.
CELEBRITIES
Cassius

Thandiwe Newton Allegedly “Going Into Rehab” Amid Divorce & Movie Exit

Reports have surfaced claiming that Thandiwe Newton is "going into rehab" after an abrupt exit from filming "Magic Mike's Last Dance" in London, England with sources claiming an argument with co-star Channing Tatum led to her being fired. There are also claims of her emotional state being a source of concern given her apparent decision to divorce Ol Parker, her husband.
CELEBRITIES
People

Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila and Jessie take twinning quite literally!. The twin sisters, 15, chose fun, matching mini dresses for the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print. They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Several Throwback Pics with Her Mom & Sisters

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a trip down memory lane, complete with meme-worthy pics and snaps of her mother, Diana Ross. On her Instagram Stories, the Black-ish actress shared a series of rare throwback photos that were originally posted by Mother Tongue Magazine. And among them was an iconic Ebony magazine cover from 1973, featuring a pic of Diana in swimwear as she holds Tracee and her sister, Rhonda. Tracee captioned the pic, "Yup that's a teeny ME!"
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Benzino Arrested Following Altercation With Ex Althea Heart: Report

The dust-ups surrounding Benzino have reportedly increased in recent days. The ongoing back and forth between Benzino and his daughter Coi Leray have been well-documented on social media as the pair have had run-ins that have unfolded for a global audience. Most recently, Benzino almost ruined Leray's collaboration with Nicki Minaj after sharing information about their single without their knowledge, and then later, Benzino unleashed after his daughter appeared on The Breakfast Club. According to Leray, he was upset because she revealed they were "broke" after he was removed from The Source.
TENNIS
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy