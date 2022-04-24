COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two men shot at an occupied apartment on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Friday around 4:30 p.m., according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officials said it happened in the1900 block South Chelton Road when two men shot at the apartment and then fled the scene in a gray Kia Sportage.

When officers arrived on scene they found five .45cal shell casings and one projectile.

The suspects are described as Black males, 18-22 years old. Police said both men had guns, one of them appeared to be a "sub-machinegun" type firearm.

If you have any information, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

The post 2 suspects on the run after shooting at an apartment Saturday afternoon appeared first on KRDO .